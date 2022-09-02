Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GALWAD Comes to Wales This Month

Unfolding in real-time, over seven days from 26 September-2 October.

Sep. 02, 2022  

In just a few weeks, major cultural event GALWAD will combine live performance, TV drama and digital film in a mind-blowing project that pushes the boundaries of storytelling. Unfolding in real-time, over seven days from 26 September-2 October, online, on TV and live across Wales, GALWAD is a story that brings a possible future roaring into the present.

September 26 2022: an electrical storm crackles dramatically over Wales, causing the unthinkable to happen. 16 year-old Efa realises there has been a crack in time when she is visited by her own 46 year old mind from the year 2052... As she tries to comprehend the situation, fragments from 2052 appear suddenly, on the airwaves, on phone messages. Seeking answers, she journeys across Wales in real-time, desperate to return home.

GALWAD will be live-streamed on digital channels across the week, culminating in a 4-hour live broadcast on Sky Arts on Sunday 2 October from Blaenau Ffestiniog in North Wales, where the entire village will become part of a real-time performance. It will be followed by a 60-minute TV drama set in 2052. Audiences can follow characters and storylines as they move across platforms experiencing the story in different ways.

Production designer Alex McDowell (Minority Report) has worked with the creative team (including Claire Doherty, Marc Rees, Owen Sheers, Anthony Matsena, Lemfrek and more) to build a vision of the world in 2052 which is dealing with the consequences of a 1.8°C temperature rise. The cast includes: Alexandria Riley (The Pembrokeshire Murders, The End of the F**king World and In My Skin), Matthew Aubrey (Birdsong, War Horse, Brave New World, Black Mirror), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders, The Essex Serpent, The Undeclared War), and Rhodri Meilir (In My Skin, Pride, Hidden).




