Further Guests Announced For NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE at Kings Place

The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced an enviable list of further guests for this year's season of Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People from King's Place in London.

New highlights for the show which has become one of the must-see shows of the festive season include comedians Charlie George and Isy Suttie, sociologist and bioethicist Tom Shakespeare, epidemiologist Ben Goldacre, singer songwriters Gecko, Robyn Hitchcock and Jim Bob, entomologist Erica McAllister, archaeologists Brenna Hassett and Becky Wragg Sykes, planetary scientists Suzie Imber and Carly Howett, biophysicist Yolanda Ohene, science communicator Dr Karl, neuroscientist Dean Burnett, immunologist Dan Davis and many many more.

Guests already announced for Robin Ince's annual celebration of all things curious and creative include Helen Czerski, Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Mark Watson, Chris Jackson, Bec Hill, Anil Seth, Andrea Sella, John-Luke Roberts, David Lindo, Natalie Haynes, Matt Parker, Bobby Seagull, Pragya Agarwal, Chris Lintott, Gemma Arrowsmith and Camilla Pang.

The Cosmic Shambles Network will once again be opening up the show to a whole new generation by presenting a special afternoon performance curated specially for families.

This year the shows will support chosen charities - Covax and Maytree - and as always there will be collections for The Trussell Trust.

Robin will also be co-hosting alongside his friend Professor Brian Cox their hugely popular annual charity show Christmas Compendium of Reason on 14th December. Having skipped a year in 2020, The Cosmic Shambles Network and Phil Mcintyre Live Limited have found a new home for the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which has previously hosted the Network's highly successful Space Shambles and Sea Shambles extravaganzas. Expect an incredible line-up of A-list secret guests from the world of science, music and comedy

For more information about Brian Cox and Robin Ince's Christmas Compendium of Reason please go to - https://cosmicshambles.com/compendium

Nine Lessons And Carols For Curious People comes to Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG. Performances run 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th December 2021.

Tickets: cosmicshambles.com/ninelessons