Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Further Guests Announced For NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE at Kings Place

pixeltracker

Performances run 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th December 2021.

Oct. 25, 2021  

The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced an enviable list of further guests for this year's season of Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People from King's Place in London.

New highlights for the show which has become one of the must-see shows of the festive season include comedians Charlie George and Isy Suttie, sociologist and bioethicist Tom Shakespeare, epidemiologist Ben Goldacre, singer songwriters Gecko, Robyn Hitchcock and Jim Bob, entomologist Erica McAllister, archaeologists Brenna Hassett and Becky Wragg Sykes, planetary scientists Suzie Imber and Carly Howett, biophysicist Yolanda Ohene, science communicator Dr Karl, neuroscientist Dean Burnett, immunologist Dan Davis and many many more.

Guests already announced for Robin Ince's annual celebration of all things curious and creative include Helen Czerski, Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, Mark Watson, Chris Jackson, Bec Hill, Anil Seth, Andrea Sella, John-Luke Roberts, David Lindo, Natalie Haynes, Matt Parker, Bobby Seagull, Pragya Agarwal, Chris Lintott, Gemma Arrowsmith and Camilla Pang.

The Cosmic Shambles Network will once again be opening up the show to a whole new generation by presenting a special afternoon performance curated specially for families.

This year the shows will support chosen charities - Covax and Maytree - and as always there will be collections for The Trussell Trust.

Robin will also be co-hosting alongside his friend Professor Brian Cox their hugely popular annual charity show Christmas Compendium of Reason on 14th December. Having skipped a year in 2020, The Cosmic Shambles Network and Phil Mcintyre Live Limited have found a new home for the show at the Royal Albert Hall, which has previously hosted the Network's highly successful Space Shambles and Sea Shambles extravaganzas. Expect an incredible line-up of A-list secret guests from the world of science, music and comedy

For more information about Brian Cox and Robin Ince's Christmas Compendium of Reason please go to - https://cosmicshambles.com/compendium

Nine Lessons And Carols For Curious People comes to Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG. Performances run 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th December 2021.

Tickets: cosmicshambles.com/ninelessons


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
I'm in Tech Mug
I'm in Tech Mug
Diana Show Art Magnet
Diana Show Art Magnet
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top
A 5,6,7,8 White Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • Joe Iconis, Tracie Thoms, Bonnie Milligan and More Join Rhinebeck Writers Retreat 10th Anniversary Fundraiser
  • STARS IN THE HOUSE Live at Town Hall Rescheduled to October 25
  • Derek Klena, Jenny DiNoia, and More Join BroadwayPlus for WISH GRANTED: BROADWAY'S BACK!
  • Limited Edition Al Hirschfeld Prints Signed By Broadway Stars, Now Up For Bids