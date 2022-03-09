Full Casting Announced For THE CHILDREN at Salisbury Playhouse

Wiltshire Creative today announce the full cast for Lucy Kirkwood's The Children opening at Salisbury Playhouse next month. Belinda Lang directs Christine Kavanagh (Rose), Joanne Pearce (Hazel) and Brian Protheroe (Robin). The production opens on 8 April 2022, with previews from 7 April and runs until 23 April.

Director: Belinda Lang; Set and Costume Design: Michael Taylor; Lighting Design: Matthew Eagland; Sound Design: Andrea J Cox; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG

"Retired people are like nuclear power stations. We like to live by the sea."

Two retired nuclear scientists in an isolated cottage by the sea as the world around them crumbles. Together they are going to live forever on yogurt and yoga, until an old friend arrives with a frightening request.

Christine Kavanagh plays Rose. Her theatre work includes An Inspector Calls (UK/US tour), Hedda Gabler (NT on Tour), Man and Superman, Albert Speer (National Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (Harold Pinter Theatre), Basket Case (Royal and Derngate), A Doll's House (Lyric, Belfast), All My Sons (Redgrave Theatre), Hamlet (Nottingham Playhouse), June Moon (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Last Easter (Birmingham Rep), Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing (RSC), The Liar (The Old Vic), and The Rehearsal (Almeida Theatre and Garrick Theatre). For television, her work includes Vera, Great Night Out, Titanic, Material Girl, A Very British Coup, Agony Too, Between the Lines, The Glass Virgin, Chimera, Drop the Dead Donkey, Frank Stubbs, In His Life - The John Lennon Story, Island Gardens, Man Child and A Room With a View.

Joanne Pearce plays Hazel. Her theatre credits include What Shadows (Park Theatre), A Room with a View (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), Kean (Apollo Theatre), How Love is Spelt, A Place at the Table, Shang-a-Lang, Unsuitable for Adults, Love Field (Bush Theatre), A Woman of No Importance, Arcadia (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Life After George (Duchess Theatre), Ancient Lights (Hampstead Theatre), Thérèse Raquin (Chichester Festival Theatre), Pain of Youth (Gate Theatre), Serious Money (Wyndham's Theatre and New York), The Entertainer (Shaftesbury Theatre), and extensive work for the RSC including The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Little Eyolf, Cymbeline, Hamlet, Henry IV, The Alchemist, The Theban Plays, The Plantagenets and The Master Builder. Her television work includes Messiah, Murphy's Law, The Jury, Silent Witness, Shakespeare Workshop, Lovejoy, For the Greater Good and Way Upstream; and for film, Mrs Lowry & Son, Morons from Outer Space, Whoops Apocalypse, and Murder East, Murder West.

Brian Protheroe plays Robin. His theatre work includes Little Women (Park Theatre), Hamlet, An Inspector Calls, Long Day's Journey Into Night (Bolton Octagon), The Roundabout (Park Theatre New York), Othello, The Merchant of Venice (RSC), Twelfth Night (Sheffield Theatres) This May Hurt a Bit (Out of Joint), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Kensington Gardens), Broken Glass (Vaudeville Theatre, Tricycle Theatre), Moonlight and Magnolias (The Watermill Theatre), Noises Off (Birmingham Rep), The Convict's Opera (Out of Joint), The Lord of the Rings (West End), The Birthday Party (Bristol Old Vic), Macbeth (Derby Playhouse), Losing Louis (Hampstead Theatre), The Price (West End), The Cherry Orchard (Oxford Stage Company), The Tempest, The Winter's Tale, Pericles (RSC), The Iceman Cometh, Long Voyage Home, Larkrise to Candleford, Dispatches (National Theatre), and London Cuckolds, The Duchess of Malfi (Royal Court Theatre). For television, his work includes Scarborough, His Dark Materials, Whitechapel, Hunted, My Family, Spooks, Suburban Shootout, Love Soup, 55 Degrees North, All Yours, Real Women, Dr Willoughby, The Hello Girls, Highlander, Wolverine, Pie in the Sky, Natural Lies, Shrinks, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, Penny Less, Gentleman and Players, To Have and To Hold, Reilly Ace of Spies, and Leave Him to Heaven; and for film, Hampstead, The Fever, The Biographer, Deceit, The Biggest Bank Robbery, and Superman.

Lucy Kirkwood is a British playwright and screenwriter whose plays include Maryland (Royal Court Theatre), The Welkin (National Theatre), Mosquitoes (National Theatre), The Children (Royal Court Theatre), Chimerica (Almeida Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre; winner of the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Play, the 2013 Evening Standard Best Play Award, the 2014 Critics' Circle Best New Play Award, and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award), NSFW (Royal Court), small hours (co-written with Ed Hime; Hampstead Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (with Katie Mitchell; National Theatre), Bloody Wimmin, as part of Women, Power and Politics (Tricycle Theatre), it felt empty when the heart went at first but it is alright now (Clean Break & Arcola Theatre; winner of the 2012 Johna??Whiting Award), Hedda (Gate Theatre) and Tinderbox (Bush Theatre). Her screenwriting credits include Skins, The Smoke, Chimerica and Adult Material. She won the inaugural Berlin Lee UK Playwrights Award in 2013 and was elected Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2018.

Belinda Lang is an actor and director. Her directing credits include Present Laughter, The Reluctant Debutante (UK tours) and This Was a Man (Finborough Theatre). Her acting credits for theatre include Duet for One, Single Spies, Ladies in Lavender, A Song at Twilight, The Chalk Garden, Alarms and Excursions (UK tours), Oklahoma! (BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall), The Constant Wife (Gate Theatre, Dublin), The Glass Menagerie (Nuffield Theatre Southampton), The Letter of Last Resort (Tricycle Theatre/ Traverse Theatre), Liberty (Shakespeare's Globe), The School for Scandal (Park Theatre), The Killing of Sister George (Arts Theatre), Hay Fever (Theatre Royal Haymarket/Royal Exchange Theatre), Forgotten Voices (Riverside Studios), Ring Round the Moon (Playhouse Theatre), The Secret Rapture (Lyric Theatre), What the Butler Saw (Hampstead Theatre/Criterion Theatre), Life x3 (Savoy Theatre/UK tour), My Boy Jack (Hampstead Theatre), The Things We Do For Love (Duchess Theatre), Dead Funny (Savoy Theatre), Three Sisters Two, The Dark River (Orange Tree), Lulu (Almeida Theatre) and Mrs Klein (Apollo). Her television credits include 2 Point 4 Children, The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries, Justice in Wonderland, Second Thoughts, Dear John and To Serve Them All My Days.

