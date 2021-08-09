Full Casting Announced For Quandary Collective's RICHARD II: THE UK TOUR

The full cast has been announced for RICHARD II, touring the UK throughout late August and September. Taking the titular role of 'Richard II' herself is Coco Maertens, fresh from her first feature film playing the lead role of Reya in 'Render', ('Sisterhood' - Kriya Arts UK Tour/Edinburgh Fringe, 'Laundry' - The Space). The tour will open at Bristol Shakespeare Festival on the 18th August 2021 at 7:00pm, ahead of performances at Brighton Open Air Theatre, St Luke's Bombed Out Church and additional venues throughout the UK.

RICHARD II will also see George Alexander returning as 'Henry Bolingbroke' ('An Unexpected Tale In Smoky Midtown' - Corbett Theatre, 'Bob the Russian' - Northwest Tour & Edinburgh Fringe), Stephen Riddle as 'John of Gaunt/Bishop of Carlisle' (No Sex Please, We're British' - The Strand/Novello, 'A Patriot For Me' - Theatre Royal Haymarket and Netflix's 'The Crown') and Conor Mainwaring as 'Duke of Aumerle' ('Tabby McTat' - ABA Productions/International Tour and 'CAMP!' - Theatre Royal Norwich/Soho Theatre).

RICHARD II will also welcome Marc Zayat as 'Thomas Mowbray/Lord Ross' ('Romeo and Juliet' - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 'Joyce!' UK/World Tour, 'Bigger People' Uk/Ireland Tour), Tom Cray ('Enduring Song' - Southwark Playhouse, The Importance of being...Ernest? - Pleasance Theatre), Danann McAleer ('King Lear' - Bristol Old Vic, 'Under The Greenwood Tree' - Cheltenham Everyman), Neil Hobbs ('A Piece' - Camden People's Theatre, Time For Heroes - Barons Court).

Set in a near-future, post-global ecological collapse, Quandary Collective's Richard II is a bloodthirsty outdoor exhibition. This fearless adaptation blends Shakespeare's text with visceral movement and live electronic music, while you see the politics of old and young clashing in maintaining England's fragile peace. Join us as we ask what it takes to lead a country, why gender matters in positions of power and explore the price we pay for wanting autonomy over our lives.

RICHARD II is directed by Annie McKenzie with movement direction by Crystal Zillwood, sound design/original music by Kester Hynds, assistant direction by Georgia Andrews, stage management by Corinne Bills, fight direction by Alex Payne, costume design by Jojo Fauchier and lighting design by Katie Rutson.

Catch the UK Tour in the following dates and locations:

Eastville Swimming Pool - Bristol Shakespeare Festival - 18th-21st August

The Old School Amphitheatre - Dorset - 24th-25th August

Waterperry Gardens - Oxford - 10 & 11th of September

Brighton Open Air Theatre - Brighton - 15-18th of September (matinee on 18th)

St Luke's Bombed Out Church - Liverpool - 21-22nd of September

Stage @ The Docks - Hull - 24-25th of September

London (TBC)

Age recommendation: 16+

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes (with a 15 minute interval)

This show contains bloody/sexual violence and nudity.