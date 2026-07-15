Full Cast Set For HIGH SOCIETY UK Tour

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The full cast has been announced for the UK tour of HIGH SOCIETY. Joining the already confirmed company including Helen George, Freddie Fox (Slow Horses, House of the Dragon), Nigel Lindsay (Kiss Me, Kate), Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton, Downton Abbey), Malcolm Sinclair (Pie in the Sky), David Seadon-Young and Naomi Pacquette are Carly Mercedes Dyer as Liz Imbrie and Josefina Gabrielle as Mother Lord; completing the 'diamond performances from a top notch cast' (Financial Times).

Direct from a record-breaking summer season at London's Barbican Theatre, the show will embark on a major six-month UK & Ireland tour beginning at High Wycombe's Swan Theatre on 16 July.

This sumptuous new production is brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, including renowned director Rachel Kavanaugh, legendary choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate) with musical supervision by Stephen Ridley (The King and I, Anything Goes). Audiences will be immersed in a dazzling world of champagne-sparkled evenings, razor-sharp comedy, and the timeless sophistication of Cole Porter in one of the great classic musicals of all time.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and a book by Arthur Kopit, this glittering new production promises a heady cocktail of romance, wit, mistaken identity and irresistible musical charm. Featuring Porter classics such as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, I Love Paris, Well Did You Evah?!, Just One Of Those Things, Let's Misbehave, You're Sensational, and the swooningly romantic True Love, HIGH SOCIETY will be the unmissable musical event of the year.

Carly Mercedes Dyer continues her journey as Liz direct from the Barbican, bringing her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to HIGH SOCIETY. Following her WhatsOnStage award-winning performance in Anything Goes for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical and an Olivier Award nomination, Carly cements herself as one of the UK's most exciting leading ladies. With recent credits including Singin' in the Rain and A Chorus Line, she continues to establish herself as one of the UK's most exciting musical theatre talents.

Josefina Gabrielle is one of the most celebrated musical theatre performers, with an acclaimed career spanning leading roles in the West End and beyond. Her extensive credits include Oklahoma!, Carousel, The Witches of Eastwick, Mamma Mia!, 42nd Street, Follies and Les Misérables, earning widespread praise for her warmth, wit and exceptional performances.

The additional cast for this new production of the beloved Cole Porter musical is made up of James Hume, Bethany Adamson, David Austin-Barnes, Jabari Braham, GEORGE BRAY, Andrew Coshan, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Aaron Elijah, Tosca Fischer, Jacob Fisher, Heather Jackson, Aoife Kenny, Nell Martin, Isabel Snaas, Thomas Inge, Robin Kent, Imogen Bailey, Lucy Rice and Maddie Harper.

Producer Sir Howard Panter said: 'We are delighted that Carly Mercedes Dyer will continue with High Society for the UK tour, bringing her exceptional talent and charisma to audiences across the country. We are equally thrilled to welcome Josefina Gabrielle to the company whose extraordinary warmth, elegance and experience make her a wonderful addition to the cast. Together they will make this a truly outstanding company – I know audiences across the UK are going to love this glorious production.'

Clear your diary, because you're invited to the most swell party of the year, Cole Porter's HIGH SOCIETY. This year's most eagerly anticipated production delivers another glorious dose of Golden Age musical theatre escapism across the UK and Ireland. Join the 28-strong cast, led by Helen George, for this lavish new production as plans for the society wedding of the year descend into chaos, with old flames and new flames vying for attention as a sharp-eyed tabloid reporter hunts for scandal at the waterfront estate.

Tour Dates

16 – 18 July – High Wycombe Swan

21 – 25 July – Cardiff New Theatre

28 July – 1 August – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

11 – 15 August – Belfast Grand Opera House

18 – 22 August – Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

25 – 29 August – Leeds Grand Theatre

1 – 5 September – Glasgow King's Theatre*

8 – 12 September – Edinburgh Playhouse

15 – 19 September – Norwich Theatre Royal

22 September – 3 October – Salford The Lowry*

6 – 10 October – Bromley Churchill Theatre

20 – 24 October – Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre*

27 – 31 October – Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

3 – 7 November – Nottingham Theatre Royal

10 – 14 November – Eastbourne Congress Theatre

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