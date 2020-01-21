Full Cast Has Been Announced for DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY at Vault Festival

Alex Britt, most recently seen alongside Eastenders' Michelle Collins in award-winning play My Dad's Gap Year, joins the cast of Robert Holtom's new, queer dramedy, Dumbledore Is So Gay. He will be joined by "beguiling" - The Stage Max Percy and up-and-coming queer actress Charlotte Dowding. Directed by Tom Wright (My Dad's Gap Year, Undetectable), Dumbledore Is So Gay opens at the Network Theatre as part of VAULT Festival on 25th February.

It ain't easy being Jack. He hates French, he got sorted into Hufflepuff on the official online quiz and he's in love with his best friend Ollie . But dodging bullies, keeping secrets and trying to get the man is too much for Jack to take. So he pulls out his trusty Time Turner and does it all over again. Joined by his best friend Gemma and a host of other characters Jack proves that while gay often means shit it can also mean happy.

A witty and poignant coming of age story for the noughties, Dumbledore Is So Gay explores what it's like to be a gay man in a time of toxic masculinity, Grindr and escalating suicide rates, while embedding these issues in a larger context of heteronormativity, ignorance and prejudice. Sometimes being gay and happy is an act of rebellion in itself.

This is Robert Holtom and Tom Wright's first theatrical collaboration. Both are excited to be creating a show that celebrates the resilience of the queer community. Dumbledore Is So Gay is for people of all sexualities and all levels of Harry Potter fandom!

Information:

DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY

Network Theatre: 246A Lower Road, Lambeth, SE1 8SJ

25th February - 1st March 2020 Tuesday - Saturday, 6.15pm / Saturday, 3.00pm

Running Time:

1 hour

Tickets:

£12 / £13 https://vaultfestival.com/whats-on/dumbledore-is-so-gay/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You