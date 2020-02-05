Full Cast Has Been Announced For BIG VAULT Festival 2020

Fat Girl is in a relationship with Pizza. Her mother does not approve of this and signs her up for a reality show called - The Only Way Is Pretty (TOWIP). This is where she meets Hot Boy who trains and mentors her to become "beautiful".

BIG is a story about Body Positivity and learning to love yourself even when you don't think you deserve it. This story is also a personal ode to Pizzas.

BIG is a new comedy written by Urvashi Bohra, directed by Georgia Harris and produced by Rebecca Dilg.

Urvashi Bohra is a writer from India. In 2018 she graduated from Drama Centre London with an MA in Dramatic Writing. She is currently writing a play for Captain's Collections called 'Noah's Art'.

Georgia Leanne Harris is a theatre director primarily working in new writing. When she's not spending her time helping to run and develop the White Bear Theatre in Kennington, her recent credits include Harley & Me (Lion and Unicorn Theatre), Beyond the Grave (Plymouth Barbican and Etcetera Theatre), Jasper Red: Press Play (Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and assistant directing Keith?! (Arcola Theatre main stage).

"I am very excited to get the opportunity to premiere my play at the VAULT Festival" - Urvashi Bohra

The role of Fat Girl will be played by Erin Gill. Erin is making her Vault Festival debut in Big, having trained at the highly acclaimed Identity School of Acting. Some of her previous theatrical credits include: The Pereria's Bakery at 76 Chapel Road and Ok TaTa Bye Bye. Erin is also a writer and a poet currently working on her upcoming poetry book "Full Circle".

Joining the cast are Ewan Pollitt as Hot Boy, Geraint Rhys as Pizza and Vaani K Sharma as Mother/Jane.

Ewan Pollitt is an actor and playwright who trained at The Oxford School of Drama. His recent acting credits include Reactor (Tristan Bates), Product (Mountview) and Shudder (Soho theatre).

Geraint Rhys is a Welsh actor based who graduated from The Oxford School of Drama. A fluent Welsh speaker, and a keen musican, Geraint's recent stage credits include: The Wizard of Oz (Tour), Hysteria (Backstage Theatre) and Shudder (Soho Theatre).

Vaani K Sharma is an actress based in London. Whilst being a qualified medical practitioner, Vaani is also an advanced Bollywood dancer and has appeared as the lead actress in Bollywood/Narrative led music videos. She played Mrs Grizz in the USA action feature film, Hellkat. She also played Emilia in the TV series Interneurs.

Tickets: from £14 https://vaultfestival.com/whats-on/big/





