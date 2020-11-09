Full Cast Audio Adaptation Of New Musical, MAKE ME INFAMOUS is Out Now

The two hour radio musical is available to download now!

A new musical comedy from writer Jude Taylor (Steep) launches in a full cast radio theatre production, available to download now. The two hour audio adaptation was recorded and produced entirely in lockdown, introducing the world to the colourful and joyful world of Make Me Infamous.

Make Me Infamous is the story of a girl who writes theme tunes for supervillains and what happens when a group of disgruntled aspiring villains team up to steal her work.

Sloane desperately wants to be a supervillain. But there's one problem - she's simply far too kind. After she fails a GCSEvil course at her local community college, she discovers a talent for songwriting, and becomes a successful composer. This frustrates a group of students from her old GCSEvil course and their teacher, failed supervillain Dalton Doomsworth. Inspired to steal Sloane's glory, Doomsworth leads the group in a scheme to disguise themselves as a band and steal Sloane's work. But the scheme doesn't quite go to plan, especially when Agent 501 and The Averagers, the city's failing superheroes, attempt to get involved...

Writer Jude Taylor comments "Bringing Make Me Infamous to life this year has provided me with a much needed boost of silliness and warmth in what has been an otherwise immensely challenging year for all of us. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to work with this fabulous team, connecting with each other live from our studios, bedrooms, kitchens and stairwells up and down the country. This is intended to be a story with plenty of fun and plenty of heart, a quirky queer romcom with failing supervillains and bumbling superheroes, and I hope it brings listeners a little bit of joy this winter."

Recorded and produced remotely in lockdown, this two hour full cast audio adaptation stars Adam George-Smith, Ashley Goh, Bruno Soares, Carl Daniels, Francesca Fenech, Jonathan Vickers, Joseph Martin, Kaidyn Hinds, Lauren Soley, Lucie Neale, Nicholas Chiappetta, Olivia Mann, Robin Simões da Silva, Sophie Rose Miller, Sven Maertens and Tabby Lamb. The musical is directed by Ben Anderson, with musical direction by George Strickland.

