Full Cast Announced For Theatr Clwyd's Christmas Productions JACK AND THE BEANSTALK and A CHRISTMAS CAROL

With the world première of Emily White's Pavilion finishing its run at The Riverside in Newport, and the company's large-scale promenade show Mold Riots having just taken to the streets, Artistic Director of Theatr Clwyd Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the full casts for their upcoming Christmas productions - Jack and the Beanstalk and A Christmas Carol - adapted for the stage by Alan Harris.

For A Christmas Carol, Liz Stevenson directs Matthew Bulgo (Bob/Fezziwig), Amy Drake (Mrs Aubin/Belle/Beggar), Steven Elliott (Scrooge) and Kerry Peers (Christmas Past/Mrs Roberts).

For Jack and the Beanstalk, Zoë Waterman directs Adam Barlow (Squire Simon), Katie Elin Salt (Fairy Daffodil), Lynwen Haf Roberts (Poison Ivy), Phylip Harries (Dame Tabitha Trott), Jessica Jolleys (Jill Stinker), Ben Locke (Tommy Trott), Alice McKenna (Harriet/Villager/Cow), Peter Mooney (Jack), Elin Phillips (Shake), and Luke Thornton (Vac).

Box Office: 01352 701521

www.theatrclwyd.com/en/





