Full Cast Announced For A SONG FOR CHRISTMAS At The Pod, Iris Theatre

Following the opening of new theatre space The POD in the heart of Covent Garden, Iris Theatre and Gartland Productions today announce the full casting for the world première of A Song for Christmas, written and directed by Alice Croft. Croft directs Richard Aaron (he/him) as Dad, Teddy Hinde (they/Them) as Marley and Sydnie Hocknell (she/her) as Ashden.

A Song for Christmas concludes the inaugural season of The POD, following SHUGA FIXX vs. The Illuminati by Guttersnipe Theatre, Relish Theatre and Poppy Pedder (23-27 November); Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens by Charlotte Ellen (29 November - 4 December), and The Last Nativity by Eden Tredwell (6-11 December). There is also a series of one-night events throughout weekends in November and December, including That Could be a Sketch: Festive Edition from MonkeyMac (5 December); Bare Essentials: Christmas Crackers from Encompass Productions (20 December), and spoken word night Rhymes with Orange (21 December).

Performances run 13-19 December at 3pm, 5pm, 7:30pm and 8pm.

It's the night before Christmas and there are lessons to be learnt. Together, can we find the true meaning of the most wonderful time of the year?

Connect with all the family for this very special celebration of Christmas featuring a catalogue of much-loved festive music and stories from a multi-talented cast.

Richard Aaron (he/him) plays Dad. He is a recent graduate of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. His credits for theatre include Assassins (Finishing the Hat Productions) and Whistle Down the Wind (NYMT).

Teddy Hinde (they/them) plays Marley. They are currently studying at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance (2019-2022). Their theatre credits include Untapped, Roles We'll Never Play (Union Theatre), and An Evening with Drew Gasparini on The Jetty (The Jetty/Turbine Theatre).

Sydnie Hocknell (she/her) as Ashden. She is a recent graduate of ArtsEd. Her theatre credits include The Pirate Queen (London Coliseum), Bring it On! The Musical (Southwark Playhouse), The Music of the Night (Royal Albert Hall) and To Gillie, With Love (Gillian Lynne Theatre).

Alice Croft (she/her) is the director and writer. She is a recent graduate of ArtsEd. Her credits include Graduates at Cadogan Hall (Cadogan Hall), Soapdish (MT Fest) and On the Town (Royal Albert Hall).

Box Office: 020 7240 0344 / www.iristheatre.com/

Tickets: £15