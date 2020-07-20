Frozen Light Launch Podcast To Connect With The PMLD Community While Sensory Performances Remain Cancelled

Nationally renowned theatre company, Frozen Light, has launched a podcast in response to the truly unprecedented challenges that people with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) are facing during the Covid-19 crisis. The podcast is an opportunity for people with PMLD, their carers and companions to share their experiences of shielding as well as highlighting the challenges of supporting individuals with complex needs from home.

The Frozen Light Podcast documents the stories of people with PMLD whose underlying complex health conditions make them some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The first six episodes are already live featuring interviews with Dr Nicola Grove of Surviving Through Story; Rachel Wright, the founder of Born at the Right Time and Camp Jojo; as well as sensory engagement and inclusion specialist and TedX speaker Joanna Grace. Episodes will be released every Wednesday across Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Play, and the Frozen Light website.

Co-Artistic Director, Amber Onat Gregory comments, We believe that people with PMLD should be proactively included, welcomed into and visible in their communities. Covid-19 has created a new barrier for people with disabilities wanting to access the arts and it is more important than ever that we continue to work to break those barriers down.

Having spent just under a decade producing accessible, sensory theatre for audiences with PMLD, the national shutdown of live performance meant that the company were unable to engage their community in their normal way. Even as lockdown eases, Frozen Light's productions, which rely on touch and one-to-one engagement, are still currently unable to go ahead.

Frozen Light are generously supported by Arts Council England as part of the Elevate programme to encourage an increase of diverse led organisations within the National Portfolio. Frozen Light are generously supported by Arts Council England and the Foyle Foundation.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You