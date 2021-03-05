Fourth Wall Live's LIVE IN LONDON Concerts To Be Streamed From 26 March

The Live in London series of concerts produced by Fourth Wall Live at the Hippodrome Casino London in December of last year will be available to stream on Stream.Theatre from 26 March 2021.

The series, which includes musical theatre stars, musicians and comedians, was recorded live from the casino's theatre with live audiences. The streaming season is comprised of 12 concerts from the following artists: Aaron Sidwell, Anna-Jane Casey, Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies, Julie Atherton, Kim Ismay, Rock of Ages UK Tour Cast Reunion, Ryan Molloy, Sarah O'Connor, Shappi Khorsandi, Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas, Vocal Xtr3me and Yury Revich.

Aaron Sidwell & Friends: EastEnders actor, West End star and recording artist Aaron Sidwell performs some contemporary hits and theatre songs. His performance includes an exciting reunion of the American Idiot cast among other special guests.

Anna-Jane Casey: Get up close and personal with the legendary Anna-Jane Casey as she opens up and holds nothing back in 60 minutes of unashamed and totally honest cabaret! An evening of songs and conversation, guaranteed to make you feel good!

Courtney Stapleton & Eloise Davies: Musical theatre superstars, Courtney Stapleton and Eloise Davies perform musical theatre favourites from productions they've starred in, pop mash ups and exciting new covers.

Julie Atherton: One of the West End's most versatile entertainers, with a distinctive voice and unmatched comic timing. Join Julie Atherton for an evening of live theatre hits and original songs alongside her band.

Kim Ismay: Join Kim Ismay, whose wildly varied theatre career has spanned 35 years, alongside award-winning composer and musical director Alexander S. Bermage for songs old and new, humorous and heartbreaking, plus a handful of Alexander's songs performed by both Kim and himself

.

Rock of Ages UK Tour Cast Reunion: Strictly star Kevin Clifton and musical theatre stars Rhiannon Chesterman and Luke Walsh, who all starred in the hit UK touring production Rock of Ages, reunite for this special performance. Join this stellar group as they perform some of their favourite hits from the show.

Ryan Molloy: West End and Broadway Star, Olivier Award Winner, Original Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys London and Lead Singer of The Trevor Horn Band "Frankie Goes To Hollywood", Ryan Molloy presents "Broken Fingered Guitar Club LIVE!"

Sarah O'Connor: Join West End star Sarah O'Connor for this special performance which showcases her huge capacity to cross genres, characters and periods - from bold musical theatre numbers to jazz, soul and music from the heart of Sarah's story as a girl from a small village near Dublin.

Shappi Khorsandi: One of the country's finest comedians Shappi Khorsandi who has performed across the globe and appeared on countless TV and Radio shows performs stand up comedy.

Sooz Kempner & Richard Thomas: Wrong Songs: A night of live musical comedy with comedian, singer and Twitter sensation Sooz Kempner and composer and pianist Richard Thomas. Let this brilliant pair take you on a journey with all-original songs by Richard that are so wrong they're right!

Vocal Xtr3me: This trio combines 3 of the more powerful, dynamic and contemporary voices of their generation, Dylan Turner, Grant Jackson and Stevie Hutchinson. Boasting the cleanest, tightest harmonies, the boys bring you some of the best classic 60s, 70s and 80s rock and power ballad anthems.

Yury Revich: A night of stunning live music with award-winning, international Stradivari violinist and composer Yury Revich. Playing on the 'Princess Aurora' violin from 1709, Yury performs beloved classics and original works.

The season streams for four consecutive weekends (Friday to Sunday) starting from Friday 26 March with each artist's performance being streamed three times. Details below. For all information and tickets go to www.fw-live.com www.stream.theatre.com.