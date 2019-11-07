Four Weeks Until CINDERELLA Comes to The Epstein Theatre

There are just four weeks left until Epstein Entertainments' debut panto, Cinderella arrives at The Epstein Theatre, Liverpool from Friday 6 December to Sunday 5 January 2020.

Emmerdale's Sammy Winward leads the star-studded cast as Cinderella, the beautiful girl reduced to a life of servitude by her villainous, ugly stepsisters - played by Benidorm's Crissy Rock and Brookside's Sarah White.

Cinderella's life may be about to change when an invitation to a grand ball at the palace arrives - but not if her two siblings have their way. Helping to thwart their wicked plans are Cinderella's good friend Buttons, played by the hilarious Lewis Devine, and the Good Fairy, played by Samantha Palin.

Shameless' Warren Donnelly as Dandini and Andrew Geater as Prince Charming complete the star line-up - with Andrew coming fresh from his role as the Pharoah in the UK touring version of Bill Kenwright's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Producer Chantelle Nolan said: "We can't wait to bring spectacular debut panto to Liverpool. We've got a truly magical tale, featuring an awesome, interactive 3D scene that will make the action jump off the stage. We can promise a festive extravaganza and promise our audiences that you are guaranteed to have a ball!"

Will Cinderella become the belle of the ball? Will she meet the handsome prince and what will happen at the stroke of midnight? Expect enchanted pumpkins, glass slippers, a sparkling fairy-tale carriage. Epstein Entertainments' version of this classic tale has something for the whole family.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You