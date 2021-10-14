Flamenco Dancer Karen Ruimy Returns To The Stage In The World Premiere Of WHEN JAZZ MEETS FLAMENCO at Lilian Baylis Studio

When Jazz Meets Flamenco sees renowned Flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy return to the stage with fellow Flamenco Dancer Paco Hidalgo Calero and Jazz Dancer Lyndon Lloyd.

Jazz meets Flamenco is a fusion of music, expression, dance and culture. In the 1960s/70s, flamenco artists such as Paco de Lucia and Cameron de la Isla started experimenting with traditional music they had learned in childhood, a Nuevo Flamenco, a 'newly-evolved flamenco' style.

And as more musicians around the world also experimented by mixing Flamenco with other genres, artists started recording albums full of impressive techniques, flamenco rhythms, and improvised solos over jazz chord sequences.

When Jazz meets Flamenco recreates these musical styles using original and contemporary work through dance, song and music. Karen is supported by a 5-piece band, with musical direction from Youth, the founding member of Killing Joke and the Fireman alongside Paul McCartney and a founder member of The Orb, the producer of The Verve's most successful record 'Urban Hymns', which won him a BRIT award.

Director/Choreographer is Lyndon Lloyd.

When Jazz Meets Flamenco will get its world premiere at Lilian Baylis Studio, N1, on Friday 26 November and Saturday 27 November at 7.30pm.

Alongside the live shows, Karen will release 'Black Coffee' - a 10-track album that features the last produced material from the eminent producer Phil Ramone made before he passed away. Youth and Tim Bran (London Grammar etc) have added additional production. The result is a decadent selection of covers that more than stand on their own, covering The Mamas & the Papas to Radiohead and some French classics in between.