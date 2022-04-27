Final Cast Announced For Harold Pinter's THE DWARFS at the White Bear Theatre

Three old school friends, Mark, Pete and Len, knock about the streets, pubs and cafes of East London arguing the toss about art, life and love. The fourth member of their tight-knit group is Virginia, a young teacher. As autumn draws in, each of the friends finds their perception of one another and themselves irrevocably changed.

Adapted from Harold Pinter's only novel, 'The Dwarfs' is semi-autobiographical, fascinating, disturbing and humorous, and contains the seeds of all his subsequent work.

'The Dwarfs' will run at the White Bear Theatre from the 10 May - 5 June.

Director Harry Burton has a long association with directing work by Harold Pinter including the

critically acclaimed 50th anniversary West End production of 'The Dumb Waiter' in 2007 starring Jason Isaacs as Ben and Lee Evans as Gus; 'The Room' (Royal Court Theatre), 'The Lover' (Bridewell), and he directed the acclaimed Channel 4 documentary, 'Working with Pinter'.

Creative Team: Director Harry Burton, Set & Costume Designer Isabella van Braeckel, Sound Designer & Composer Julian Starr, Lighting Designer Chuma Emembolu, Producer Kristin Tarry, Producer Charlie MacGechan, Associate Producer Jessica Pearce, Casting Director Martin Poile (currently Casting Assistant at the Royal Shakespeare Company).

Denise Laniyan (Virginia) is making her professional stage debut in 'The Dwarfs'. Since graduating from Royal Central School of Speech and Drama she has been seen in 'Doctors' on BBC1.

Charlie MacGechan (Mark) received a Best Actor nomination at the Mammoth Film Festival for his portrayal of Jester alongside David Castañeda and Jean Claude Van Damme in 'We Die Young', written and directed by Oscar and Emmy nominated director Lior Geller. Charlie also led the cast of 'The Search For Inspiration Hone'. His other film & TV credits include: 'Pennyworth' 'Unforgotten', 'The Girl From The Song', and the upcoming 'Deus' and 'Squadron 42' which hosts an all-star cast, including Gary Oldman, Mark Hamill, John Rhys-Davies, Gillian Anderson, Andy Serkis, Ben Mendelsohn, Liam Cunningham and MarkStrong.

Ossian Perret (Len) is series regular Wihtgar in the Netflix series 'The Last Kingdom' and recently wrapped filming on Season 5. His other TV roles include Lord Tinglant in 'The Witcher' and Corin in 'Sanctuary'.

Joseph Potter (Pete) recently finished filming the feature film 'My Policeman', directed by Michael Grandage, appearing alongside Harry Styles as his brother in law. He also appeared in the acclaimed one-man show 'The Poltergeist' at Southwark Playhouse, which streamed worldwide. The production won an Offie Award and was Critics Pick in the New York Times.

Flying Colours Productions is the sister company of Run At It SHOUTING and TCG Artist Management Ltd. Flying Colours Productions was born in 2021 during the global pandemic. The company was founded by Kristin Tarry and Charlie MacGechan, who have enjoyed a professional relationship since they met in 2010. They are excited about the prospect of bringing many varied and diverse projects to life under the umbrella of Flying Colours Productions. Charlie is an actor and as Company Director for Run At It SHOUTING has firmly placed himself on the entertainment map. Kristin co-founded TCG Artist Management Ltd in 1998 and has been at the helm of the company as sole director for the last

14 years.