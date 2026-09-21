Festive Workshops to Launch at The Base Greenham

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The Base Greenham is getting into the festive spirit this November and December with a packed programme of creative workshops, offering visitors of all ages the opportunity to learn new skills, make unique decorations and create something special to take home.

From willow weaving and wreath making to stained glass, candle making, calligraphy and festive printmaking, this year's programme offers a wide variety of creative experiences for adults, children and families. Workshops are led by talented local artists and experienced practitioners, offering opportunities to try traditional crafts, discover new techniques and enjoy some hands-on festive creativity.

The festive programme begins on Sunday 15 November with Weave a Willow Reindeer, led by Judith Needham. Participants will learn traditional willow-weaving techniques to create their own reindeer, perfect for displaying on a windowsill or table throughout the festive season.

On Saturday 28 November, visitors can embrace two traditional Christmas crafts. Christmas Wreath Making with Caroline Thomas offers the opportunity to create a beautiful handmade wreath, while Make a Willow Star with Judith Needham introduces random weaving techniques to create a large willow star, finished with fairy lights.

The creativity continues on Sunday 29 November with a selection of festive workshops. In Create Your Own Festive Soaps, participants can make seasonal gifts using festive fragrances and moulds, while Gold Leafing Festive Baubles, led by artist Ellie Kerr-Smiley, introduces the traditional art of gilding to create beautiful, unique Christmas decorations. Christmas Calligraphy with Jodie Rose will explore the basics of calligraphy, from strokes and the lowercase alphabet and simple flourishes, helping participants to develop their own festive lettering style. Meanwhile, Festive Candle Making offers the chance to create a beautiful jar candle using real pressed flowers and leave, scented soy wax and a choice of festive fragrances.

On Friday 4 December, Silk Painted Christmas Cards provides an opportunity to explore a range of techniques using iron-fixed silk paints before creating personalised Christmas cards from pre-outlined designs.

Craft enthusiasts can create their own Christmas Copper Garland on Saturday 5 December, learning the art of enamelling onto coloured foil with artist Flora Gare. Mosaic artist Denise Jaques will also lead Mosaic Garden Robin, where participants can create a shimmering robin suitable for displaying in the home or garden.

Younger visitors can get involved too. Festive Snowflake Decorations on Saturday 5 December, invites children aged 4 - 12 to make their own hanging snowflake decorations from clay, perfect for the Christmas tree or as a handmade gift. On Sunday 6 December, young people can join Children's Christmas Soap Making, creating their own hand-crafted Christmas soaps using festive silicone moulds.

The programme continues on Saturday 12 December with Weave a Willow Christmas Tree, where participants can work with Judith Needham to create a 3D willow Christmas tree. Families can also enjoy making festive decorations together in the Family Willow Decoration Making workshop, creating trees, stars and mini reindeer to take home.

The festive programme comes to a close on Sunday 13 December with two family-friendly workshops. Festive Storytime and Craft will bring the magical story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to life through interactive storytelling, followed by a guided festive craft activity. Budding young artists can also artist Charlotte Adcock for Children's Festive Printmaking, an introduction to easy-to-carve foam and the process of creating their own seasonal prints, suitable for children aged 6 - 11.

With such a diverse programme of creative activities, there is plenty to discover at The Base Greenham in the festive run-up. Whether visitors want to learn a traditional craft, make handmade decorations, create a thoughtful gift or simply enjoy some creative time with family and friends, the workshops offer a chance to step away from the Christmas shopping rush and embrace the festive season through creativity.

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