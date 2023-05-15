Family Fun Day Set For Bristol Old Vic's 257th Birthday

On 30 May, to mark Bristol Old Vic's 257th birthday, our Heritage Team will be bringing a day of fun and family friendly activities, to help you explore 257 years of theatre magic.



Bristol Old Vic has been holding birthday celebrations here since our 250th birthday in 2016 and the day has become a firm family favourite.



Holly Wallis, Heritage Partnerships & Participation Manager, said:

"We run Family days three times a year and they're always such a joyful event. Its amazing to see the usual formality of a hospitality venue subverted by kids drowning in fancy dress, stretching out on the floors, racing around the building on treasure hunts and spilling glitter all over the tables (except if the maintenance team asks, the glitter has nothing to do with us...)



Heritage is an amazing way to engage children in our venue. We have a rich history of storytelling, dress-up and performance - all the things that kids do best! We love seeing the little ones engage in our history in new and creative ways, whilst their parents get some respite - and learn a fact or 2 also! It's the perfect way of celebrating another year under the belt of Bristol Old Vic."





From 11am to 3pm, there will be crafts, trails, workshops and more taking over the whole building. All ages are welcome, and activities are aimed at children aged from 3-12 years.



It's free of charge, but workshops can be booked in advance to avoid disappointment.



Bring the whole family!



Bristol Old Vic's Artistic Director Nancy Medina said:

"We all see our birthdays as moments to take stock of our lives so far and to celebrate milestones with our friends and family. The Theatre's birthday is no different. Each year on our birthday, we throw open the doors to friends old and new from across the city to share this day with us. We want you to explore, laugh, eat and play with us on Tuesday 30 May - if you've never experienced a family day with us before, come along - this will be my first time too - and together we can decide what the next 257 years will have in store!"