FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT To Perform At Soho Theatre

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From ARIA award-winning writer Bridie Connell comes FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT, a high-energy, laugh-out-loud comedy concert that skewers modern dating culture through the irresistible lens of a chart-topping boyband.

Part parody, part pop spectacle and entirely unapologetic, FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT invites audiences into the world of the planet’s biggest boyband - a group who’ve sold more tickets and broken more hearts than anyone else. But now, with their frosted tips on the line, the Fuccbois are calling it quits. This is their final concert. Expect chaos, nostalgia, pitch-perfect satire and, above all, absolute bangers.

Blending razor-sharp comedy with infectious original music, the show takes aim at ghosting, fame, fandom and the absurdities of toxic dating culture. Whether you come for the laughs, the throwback boyband energy, or the cathartic release, one thing is certain: this is no ordinary theatre experience. Is it a show or a party? Hard to say.

Writer, Composer and Performer Bridie Connell said : “Performing in London has been on my bucket list for a very long time. I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this deeply silly, deeply fun show to an international stage!”

Following a sold-out proof-of-concept season in Sydney in 2024, the show has been reimagined with a dynamic new creative team led by director Richard Carroll and produced by Soft Tread Enterprises. After successful runs at Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2026, the Fuccbois have already taken Edinburgh by storm and are ready to take London on too!

The Cast includes: Bridie Connell, Vidya Makan, Megan Walshe, Clara Harrison and Blazey Best.

The Creative Team includes: Writer/Composer: Bridie Connell, Director: Richard Carroll, Music Producer: David Muratore, Choreographer: Jamie Winbank, Producer: Jo Dyer and Associate Producer: Izzy Williams.

FUCCBOIS: LIVE IN CONCERT runs at Soho Theatre London from 2-5 September 2026.

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