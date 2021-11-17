FOR THE CULTURE â€“ CELEBRATIONS OF BLACKNESS FESTIVAL Headline Acts Announced

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre is excited to announce international prize-winning writer Lemn Sissay, drag diva Le Gateau Chocolat, the 90s Baby Show podcast and platinum-selling artist Shingai as the headline acts of the inaugural For the Culture - Celebrations of Blackness Festival from Friday 28 January to Sunday 30 January 2022. The line-up includes children's show Josephine about the life of performer, spy and activist Josephine Baker with further events to be announced.

Over three days, the Lyric will host theatre performances, music, readings, discussions, talks, films, food, art, hair and beauty, and more, all celebrating Black joy, talent, culture and creativity. Tickets are on sale today at www.lyric.co.uk

For the Culture - Celebrations of Blackness Festival is led and curated by Dr Peggy Brunache, Lecturer in the History of Atlantic Slavery and Director of the Beniba Centre for Slavery Studies at University of Glasgow, Tinuke Craig, Lyric Artistic Associate and Nicholai La Barrie, Lyric Associate Director.

Dr Peggy Brunache, Tinuke Craig and Nicholai La Barrie said: "The resurgence of Black Lives Matter is rocket fuel for a global reckoning. For the Culture does not ask sweetly, quietly to please see our humanity. We must be loud, we must be rebellious, we must be grateful, and we must be joyful. And we will take up as much damn space as we can. So this is a call to action from us at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre: Black joy is resistance! This inaugural festival is an inspiring programme of love and inclusivity, through art, music, intellect, literature, and self-care. Every artist who shares their gift and every person who joins us at the Lyric to share in this joy will help make this festival a beautiful celebration of our culture and of our resilience."

