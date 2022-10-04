FOIL ARMS AND HOG Will Embark on UK Tour

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 04, 2022  

Foil Arms and Hog are touring the UK in Autumn 2023 with Hogwash. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 6th October and are available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/foil-arms-hog.

With over 1 billion views online, Foil arms and Hog are one of the internet's most renowned comedy sketch groups, but it's live performance where they thrive. Back in the UK, following sell out performances from New York to Berlin and Vancouver to Helsinki, they present Hogwash; a fast-paced mix of sketches, improvisation, audience participation and talking suitcases. Come and see why the Irish trio have become the top selling act at the Edinburgh fringe festival for three consecutive years.

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog). The group performs on TV, radio, the stage and online. The trio write, shoot and edit a new sketch every week in their office, releasing it for YouTube, Facebook and Instagram on IGTV.

Foil Arms and Hog do not have a specific genre and make sketches that are often observational and occasionally topical. Popular sketches released to YouTube include 'When Irish People Can't Speak Irish', 'An Englishman Plays Risk', 'WTF is Brexit', and 'How to Speak Dublin'. Foil Arms and Hog also perform live sell-out shows including a 32 night run for their last tour Swines, at Dublin's Vicar Street where they sold over 30,000 tickets and selling over 25,000 tickets during their run at McEwan Hall at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They have also toured to the United States and Australia where they are currently preparing to tour for 2022 as well as the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland.

The group's name evolved from nicknames each of the members had for each other, Foil (Sean Finegan) being the comedy foil, Arms (Conor McKenna) was 'All arms and Legs' and Hog (Sean Flanagan) because he ostensibly hogged the limelight.

The group has amassed unprecedented likes, follows, subscribers and views across Facebook and Youtube with a huge 1.3 million Facebook followers and 768 thousand YouTube subscribers garnering nearly 200 million YouTube Views.

They met each other in University where they formed the group and have been touring our live shows in Ireland, the UK, the US and Australia over the last nine years to audience and critical acclaim (no really).

Foil Arms and Hog said: "We are thrilled to be taking our tour across the UK and can't wait to meet our audiences"


