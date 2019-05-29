FLIGHTS OF FANCY Announced At The Hen & Chickens Theatre

After its sell-out premiere at The White Bear Theatre in April, Rebound Productions are taking their debut show to The Hen & Chickens Theatre in Islington on the 19th, 29th and 21st of June at 7.30pm.

Featuring five short plays by up-and-coming playwright James Mannion (Hedgehogs & Porcupines, Old Red Lion), Flights of Fancy involves the work of five directors and twelve actors bringing a diverse and imaginative selection of dark comedies to life.

Founded by actress and producer Laura Román, Rebound Productions is an exciting theatrical production company with a focus on developing the work of new writers and emerging talent in London. James Mannion's debut London production, Hedgehogs & Porcupines, was performed for one week at the Old Red Lion Theatre in October 2018, receiving several four-star reviews, following a work-in-progress performance at the Stockwell Playhouse One Act Festival in May.

Powerless, directed by Marcus Marsh and performed by Michael Timney, Belle Kavanagh and Josh Hull. Three millennials' plans for a relaxing Saturday are thrown into turmoil by a sudden and unexplained power-cut.

The Contract, directed by Mike Cottrell and performed by Nassima Bouchenack and Nelson Ekaragha. A couple are forced to evaluate their relationship when they reach the end of a newly-implemented short-term marriage contract.

Cabbages, directed by Lizzie Fitzpatrick and performed by Wendy Fisher and Sam Wright. Two women who share an allotment fight out a bitter rivalry while discussing the last episode of Gardener's World.

Honey, directed by Livia Sardao and performed by Samuel Lane and Laura Román. A couple's relationship is tested by the introduction of a manipulative smart home operating system into their apartment.

The Patient, directed by Siwan Clark and performed by Oliver Rednall and Charlie Collicutt. Terminally-ill Simon receives some devastating news when he visits his doctor for a check-up.

Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes. No interval. Price: £14 standard, £12 concessions. Website for tickets and more information: https://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/flights-of-fancy/





