Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Extension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush Theatre

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Extension Announced For Waleed Akhtar's 5* Hit THE P WORD At Bush Theatre

Following audience and 5* critical acclaim, the world premiere of Waleed Akhtar's 'THE P WORD' has today released a new trailer and an extension to the run has been announced. The P Word will now end on 29 October 2022.

'I'm not in your Britain. I'm in another Britain.'

Zafar flees homophobic persecution in Pakistan to seek asylum in the UK. Londoner Bilal (or Billy as he prefers to be known) is ground down by years of Grindr and the complexity of being a brown gay man. Their worlds are about to change forever.

Moving through casual hook-ups to the UK's hostile environment, Waleed Akhtar's sharp-witted and devastating new play charts the parallel lives of two gay Pakistani men. This story of who wins in the luck of the life's draw is a new Bush Theatre commission.

Deirdre O'Halloran, Literary Manager of the Bush Theatre said, 'The P Word is the story of an unlikely friendship in a time where it feels like we're all increasingly divided, there is something quietly revolutionary about the people who manage to reach across barricades and find ways of communicating. The play started out as a seed commission at the Bush, with Waleed writing a full first draft in just a week and the team was so excited and inspired by its activism, truthfulness, and hopefulness. It's a queer story that could not be more relevant to Britain today.'

The Bush is proud to be working with Micro Rainbow to realise this production. Micro Rainbow opened the first safe house in the United Kingdom dedicated solely to LGBTQI asylum seekers and refugees - https://microrainbow.org/

Tickets priced from £20 (concessions available) can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe Announce 2022 Best New Song Prize FinalistsMercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe Announce 2022 Best New Song Prize Finalists
September 28, 2022

Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe announced the finalists of this year's Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize, which will be celebrated in concert at The Other Palace on Monday 21st November 2022.
George Rainsford, Giovanna Fletcher & Clive Mantle to Star in WISH YOU WERE DEAD UK TourGeorge Rainsford, Giovanna Fletcher & Clive Mantle to Star in WISH YOU WERE DEAD UK Tour
September 28, 2022

The UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead: George Rainsford, will star as James’ famous detective DSI Roy Grace, alongside Giovanna Fletcher who will star as Cleo Morey and Clive Mantle, who will star as Curtis. Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.
SINDERFELLA Pantomime is Coming to the Prince of Wales, Drury Lane in DecemberSINDERFELLA Pantomime is Coming to the Prince of Wales, Drury Lane in December
September 28, 2022

The Entertainment Providers and the team that brought the critically acclaimed Snow White And The Seven Merry Men to town in 2021, will fly back into the West End for 2022 with a brand new production of Sinderfella at The Prince Of Wales, Drury Lane, London from 09 – 22  December.
Designs Unveiled For Major Refurb At Wales Millennium CentreDesigns Unveiled For Major Refurb At Wales Millennium Centre
September 28, 2022

Wales Millennium Centre's main foyer will soon have a new welcoming look, with the first stages of the biggest refurbishment in the arts centre's 18-year history now underway.
Cast Announced For THE NUTCRACKER at the Bristol Old Vic, Plus Final Details Of Tom Morris' Farewell SeasonCast Announced For THE NUTCRACKER at the Bristol Old Vic, Plus Final Details Of Tom Morris' Farewell Season
September 28, 2022

Bristol Old Vic's 2022 Programme was announced in January as Tom Morris' Farewell Season under the title; “Building a platform for the future.”