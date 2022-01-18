Exeter Northcott Theatre to Present The World Premiere of THE BEAT OF OUR HEARTS

This February, Exeter Northcott Theatre, in collaboration with The University of Exeter and The Intercom Trust will present the world premiere of Natalie McGrath's The Beat of Our Hearts.

In an empty library, under a blanket of watchful stars, four friends come together after suffering a bitter loss - something precious has been taken from them. But the discovery of an old sepia photograph changes everything. A spark is rekindled and an idea blossoms that will shine a whole new light on the small LGBTQIA+ community in their quiet seaside town.

Valentine, Luca, Dove and Quill share their own personal experiences of struggle and acceptance, friendship and isolation, despair and irrevocable hope in this tender and poignant exploration of loneliness and belonging.

Exploring the long history of LGBTQIA+ loneliness and exclusion, The Beat of Our Hearts is a theatrical celebration of unheard voices and previously untold stories developed in partnership with the University of Exeter Wellcome Centre and the Intercom Trust. It is produced by Exeter Northcott Theatre, with support from the UK Research and Innovation's Arts and Humanities Research Council and Arts Council England.

The cast for The Beat of Our Hearts comprises Rebecca Todd (The Welkin - National Theatre, Romeo and Juliet - Orange Tree Theatre) as Valentine, Frewin Thursfield (The Map Women - Frantic Assembly, Start - Theatre Peckham) as Luca, Elijah W Harris (SPIT! - Manifesto - Skopje Museum for Contemporary Art, Rotterdam - UK tour) as Quill and Kieron Jecchinis (Our Country's Good - Ramps on The Moon national tour, Coriolanus - RSC) as Quill.

Daniel Buckroyd, Artistic Director of Exeter Northcott Theatre says -

"Artists such as Natalie have an extraordinary ability to pose questions, stretch our imaginations and create a space for considering new possibilities. We're delighted to collaborate with the University and The Intercom Trust on this project enabling us to present new voices in our programme and offer new opportunities for participation."

Natalie McGrath, Playwright says -

"To be able to move forward with a major project about LGBTQIA+ loneliness at a time like this is hugely significant, and can only have a positive impact for queer people in Devon and Cornwall. As an artist I am incredibly excited to be leading on the creative vision for this project by writing a new play, whilst also contributing to new research in this field through a socially engaged practice. It is vital that LGBTQIA+ lives and stories are recognised, recorded and honoured."

POST-SHOW DISCUSSION



Friday 4 February 8.50pm

How can regional theatre be better for LGBTQIA+ people, and what do we hope for SW based LGBTQIA+ communities in 2022?

A free panel discussion chaired by Professor Jana Funke, Associate Professor of English and Sexuality Studies at The University of Exeter.

Rehearsals will take place at The Barnfield Theatre in Exeter following The Northcott Theatre taking over its management in December 2021.



For more information visit: https://www.exeternorthcott.co.uk