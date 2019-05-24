Everyman and Playhouse Announce Autumn and Winter 2019/20 Season

A busy autumn winter 2019/20 season has been announced at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, with brilliant musicals, gripping plays and exciting one night shows.

Featuring stage adaptations of literary classics and celebrated major feature films, as well as some huge names from the comedy scene, the season gives people the opportunity to enjoy the very best in theatre, art and comedy from Liverpool and across the UK.

Opening the season at the Playhouse from 10-14 September is Nigel Slater's Toast - the stage adaptation of the food writer's popular memoirs, given huge acclaim during its sold out run at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018. Telling stories from Slater's childhood through tastes and smells he shares with his mother, Toast is a moving and evocative tale of love, loss and...toast.

Developing a close working relationship with international theatre producers Selladoor, their production of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will join other Selladoor productions Amélie (14-19 Oct) and Little Miss Sunshine (24-28 Sept) at the Playhouse this autumn. Directed by Rona Munro, the spine chilling stage adaptation of Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece visits from 11-16 November. This is the fourth production from Selladoor programmed this year, with Green Day musical American Idiot visiting in July.

Young Everyman Playhouse (YEP) return to the Everyman stage for the YEP Actors programme's 21st production, as they present Road - Jim Cartwright's remarkable debut play. A story of desperation in Northern England, Young Everyman Playhouse will perform the production in their typically vibrant style from 6-9 November.

As the theatre's commitment to family work continues, a stage adaptation of writer Julia Donaldson's Tabby McTat visits the Everyman from 10-12 October. The story follows Tabby McTat on a journey to find his long lost best friend Fred. In 2020, a stage adaptation of Louis Sachar's literary classic Holes visits the Playhouse from 24-28 March.

Celebrating his new collection of poetry, Roger McGough returns to Liverpool on a UK tour of his new work joinedupwriting. Exploring the human experience in all its shades of light and dark, McGough brings his signature wit, irreverence and vivacity to the Playhouse on Thursday 7 November.

In an intimate gig at the Everyman on Thursday 17 October, three-piece band Saint Etienne will blend electronica and folk accompanied by a five-piece string section to perform their album Tiger Bay - marking 25 years since its release.

On at the Everyman for five nights, Keep. by Daniel Kitson visits from 17-21 September. Based around the objects in his home, Keep. is new show about how much past the present should contain... and in short, the stuff in his house and the thoughts in his head.

As part of Liverpool Comedy Festival, a host of top comedians will take to the stage at the Everyman. Sindhu Vee brings her show Sandhog (12 Sept) and Justin Moorhouse (12 Oct) performs Northern Joker at the Everyman. Griff Rhys Jones presents an evening of hilarious true stories, riffs and observations with his show All Over The Place on Saturday 14 September. Musical-activist-comedians Jonny & The Baptists return to the Everyman with Love Liverpool & Hate Bastards on Friday 13 September, following their 2017 show Lefty Scum with Josie Long.

At the Playhouse, Adam Buxton will bring his clever brand of comedy to Liverpool on Friday 11 October. Richard Herring hosts the RHLSTP podcast at the Playhouse on Wednesday 23 October, with special guests to be announced.

Paying homage to the late great Morecambe and Wise, An Evening of Eric and Ern is on at the Playhouse on Saturday 9 November, with renditions of the comedy duo's greatest sketches.

Celebrating the music of the Windrush Generation, Rush sails into the Playhouse on Thursday 10 October, featuring the Ja Reggae Band playing ska, calypso, dancehall and more by favourites including Toots and the Maytals and Desmond Decker. Watch the story of Reggae told through the words and music of those who made that incredible journey to the UK.

2019 season is completed with the Everyman's famous Rock 'n' Roll panto, with regular writers Sarah A Nixon and Mark Chatterton turning their anarchic genius to Sleeping Beauty. Tickets are going quick... so if you snooze, you lose! At the Playhouse, Christmas magic will be sprinkled across the city as Gemma Bodinetz directs Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical. Keep an eye out for festive fun in association with Radio City and Liverpool BID in the run up to Christmas.

In 2020, the ghostly production Susan Hill's The Woman in Black returns to the Playhouse to terrify audiences from 27 January to 1 February. John Shuttleworth also returns to the Playhouse on Saturday 25 January with an evening of classic songs, and some new ones about his troublesome back in John Shuttleworth's Back.

A world premiere of Jonathan Harvey's (Canary, Beautiful Thing) new piece of writing Our Lady of Blundellsands, will be performed on the Everyman stage from Saturday 7 March to Saturday 28 March 2020, with tickets on sale from October. Directed by Nick Bagnall, Our Lady of Blundellsands follows Sylvie Domingo, as her fantasy world begins to come crashing down around her.

Gemma Bodinetz, artistic director at the Everyman & Playhouse, said:

"We are delighted to announce this rich programme featuring new work, new partnerships, old favourites and heaps of Christmas sparkle. We've seen a fabulous response to our musicals in recent seasons and we have a very exciting selection to choose from.

"Across both venues through Christmas, we have two brilliant festive productions. Personally, I am thrilled to be directing Miracle on 34th Street the musical at The Playhouse. And of course, it wouldn't be a Liverpool Christmas without the Everyman Rock 'n' Roll Panto!

"Looking towards 2020, nothing is ever more satisfying than launching a world premiere of a new play, by a local writer. We are thrilled to be producing Our Lady of Blundellsands by much-loved and award-winning writer Jonathan Harvey.

"Every choice has been made with our audience at its heart. We hope you agree."

Booking for productions in the autumn/winter 2019 season opens to the public on Tuesday 28 May, unless stated on the Everyman & Playhouse website. For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on, or call Box Office on 0151 709 4776.





