Eshaan Akbar Announces Debut Live Tour THE PRETENDER in 2023

Comedian Eshaan Akbar's is preparing to embark on his first ever solo live tour with brand new show 'The Pretender' which kicks off in Bristol on the 23rd of February 2023 and concludes at London's Leicester Square Theatre on the 28th April 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday 15th July and are available from www.eshaanakbar.com/tour.

Eshaan has performed three sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as well as sell out London transfers at London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He has opened for Micky Flanagan, and has supported the likes of Jason Manford, Sindhu Vee, Adam Rowe, Dan Nightingale, Kae Kurd, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Jan Ravens and Rory Bremner on tour.

With all this amazing experience, he is finally ready to bring us his debut tour. Whether it's you, the person you go on a date with, your boss, or the opinion-makers on TV, we're all pretending we know what we're doing. We don't. And it's about time we all had a proper laugh about it.

Eshaan has appeared on shows such as Mock the Week (BBC Two), QI ( BBC) (becoming the first person of Bangladeshi heritage to appear on these shows), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC Two), The Big Asian Stand Up Night (BBC Two), Sunday Morning Live (BBC One), Good Morning Britain (ITV), plus many more. You may also have heard him as the voices of Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Narendra Modi and some others on Spitting Image. Eshaan is also part of the hit podcast Have A Word with Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale.

Eshaan is a sought-after podcast guest and host. He is the host of the 'But Where Are You Really From' podcast on BBC Sounds, Panic Room on Audible, and the European award-winning business podcast Nine Twenty Nine which has also been nominated as the Best Business Podcast at the British Podcast Awards. He is also an accomplished radio presenter, having hosted his own shows on the BBC Asian Network and LoveSport, with many guest appearances across other networks. He has also appeared on Radio 4's 'The Now Show' and 'The News Quiz'.

If you are in the look for a much-needed laugh, be sure to buy tickets for Eshaan's much-anticipated debut tour from one of the best comedy voices in the UK.

Eshaan Akbar said: "Well, I truly can't wait to drive thousands of miles around the country to play to tens and tens of you. It would be great to see you!"