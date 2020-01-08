Ensemble Productions Presents Ballet Icons Gala 2020 At The London Coliseum

The annual BALLET ICONS GALA, presented by Ensemble Productions, celebrates its 15th anniversary at the Coliseum on January 26th 2020 with a thrilling programme of world class ballet designed to celebrate the unique style, quality and sheer calibre of the Russian and other prominent schools of ballet training.

Ballet stars who have been confirmed to perform include:

Natalia Osipova (Royal Ballet) and Jason Kittelberger (Stuttgart Ballet)

Xander Parish (Mariinsky) and Olesya Novikova (Mariinsky)

Yasmine Naghdi (Royal Ballet) and Marcelino Sambé (Royal Ballet)

Maria Alexandrova (Bolshoi) and Vladislav Lantratov (Bolshoi)

Ekaterina Krysanova (Bolshoi) and Artem Ovcharenko (Bolshoi, Hamburg Ballet)

Maia Makhateli (Dutch National Ballet) and James Stout (Dutch National Ballet)

Vittoria Valerio (La Scala) and Claudio Coviello (La Scala)

Ludmila Pagliero (Paris Opera Ballet) and Mathias Heyman (Paris Opera Ballet)

Lucía Lacarra (Bavarian State Opera Ballet) and Matthew Golding (formerly Royal Ballet)

Yana Salenko (Berlin State Ballet) and Daniil Simkin (Berlin, American Ballet Theatre)

Nicoletta Mani (La Scala) and Julian MacKay (Mikhaylovsky Theatre)

Sergio Bernal (Ballet Nacional de España) and Miriam Mendoza (Ballet Nacional de España)

Giuseppe Picone (Teatro di San Carlo) and Luisa Ieluzzi (Teatro di San Carlo)

Katja Khaniukova (English National Ballet) and Joseph Caley (English National Ballet)

Ekaterina Kondaurova (Mariinsky) and Timur Askerov (Mariinsky)

*Organisers reserve the right to make alterations to the casting where unavoidable.

BALLET ICONS GALA is an annual highlight in the ballet calendar and an absolute must for ballet fans; the programme will feature classical masterpieces as well as contemporary works created by today's leading choreographers. Music will be performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic under the direction of Russian conductor, Valery Ovsyanikov, a regular Royal Ballet collaborator and who has conducted every Gala since the beginning.

The annual Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions since 2006. The Gala's programmes pay tribute to the traditions of the legendary Russian and other prominent ballet schools as well as its legendary dancers who have been inspiring the ballet world and ballet lovers for centuries.

Says Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions: "We are absolutely delighted to announce our 2020 BALLET ICONS GALA which I know is going to be a wonderful evening for Coliseum ballet fans - from all over the world! Our 2020 programme will feature a superb cast of world class dancers from many of the world's top companies in a celebration of the Russian and other significant ballet schools and many of the legendary dancers and choreographers who have entertained audiences and inspired subsequent generations."





