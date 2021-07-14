English Touring Theatre Announces Full Programme For Trailer Story – A Touring Outdoor Performance Space

English Touring Theatre has announced the full programme for Trailer Story - a travelling outdoor performance space touring across the UK, a joyful, and safe, way of bringing communities together in their local public spaces to celebrate theatre.

Inspired by ETT's origins as Century Theatre, who toured the UK in a pop-up space, Trailer Story performances will be housed in a truck, usually used to tour production sets around the country, but reimagined as a space for artists and audiences to meet. Designed by Jon Bausor with Tina Torbey, and Lighting Design by Natasha Chivers. Trailer Story opens in Newcastle, 30 July - 1 August, before visiting Keswick 5 - 8 August 2021, in partnership with Northern Stage and Theatre by the Lake.

The touring programme includes theatre with Nouveau Riche's dance-theatre piece, Resonate, written and performed by Ntonga Mwanza; Lung Theatre's Who Cares by Matt Woodhead which explores the experience of young carers; the bike-powered family comedy, How to Save a Rock, written by Conky Kampfner, Alex Rugman and Pigfoot; and Tim Crouch's reimagining of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night from the point of view of its most notoriously abused steward in I, Malvolio.

There is comedy with the country's best comics performing for an audience of children and their families in Comedy Club 4 Kids.

Figs in Wigs host cosmic game show, Astrology Bingo; and there is A Rain Walk, a self-guided tour accompanied recorded voices of children from across the UK and Ireland.

With music and beatboxing from Grace Savage who performs her award-winning beatbox routines and distinguished back catalogue of songs; and Testament also brings his spoken word, rap and beatbox show.

In addition, the programme offers a platform for local artists in each area to take over the space, including The BonBons Cabaret, Mam Tackles The Climate Crisis, BRASH's Raising Shame and A case in point by What's That Dance in Newcastle. Keswick's local programming to be announced.

Richard Twyman, Artistic Director, and Sophie Scull, Executive Producer of ETT today said, "This programme curated by the team at ETT and our partners at Northern Stage and Theatre by the Lake offers audiences a rich selection of entertainment for all ages, from theatre and dance to comedy and spoken word. In this, its inaugural year, we hope that our touring truck will provide the opportunity for artists and audiences to reconnect and celebrate the communal act of theatre-making. We, and all the artists involved, are so excited to be back making work, touring and meeting audiences in their local community again."

Full Lineup:

A RAIN WALK

30 July - 1 August at 9.30am

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

31 July - 1 August at 10.30am

HOW TO SAVE A ROCK

30 July - 1 August at 12pm

I, MALVOLIO

30 July - 1 August at 2pm

RESONATE

30 July - 1 August at 5pm

WHO CARES

30 July - 31 July at 6.30pm

TESTAMENT

1 August at 6.30pm

GRACE SAVAGE

30 July at 8pm

ASTROLOGY BINGO

31 July - 1 August at 8pm

BONBONS CABARET

30 July at 3.30pm

MAM TACKLES THE CLIMATE CRISIS

31 July at 3.30pm

RAISING SHAME

1 August at 3.30pm

A CASE IN POINT

1 August at 4.20pm

KESWICK

RAIN WALK

5 - 8 August at 9.30am

COMEDY CLUB 4 KIDS

7 - 8 August at 10.30am

HOW TO SAVE A ROCK

6 - 8 August at 12pm

I, MALVOLIO

6 - 8 August at 2pm

RESONATE

7 - 8 August at 5.30pm

ASTROLOGY BINGO

5 August at 5.30pm

TESTAMENT

5 August at 7pm and 6 August at 5.30pm

GRACE SAVAGE

6 August at 7pm and 7 August at 8.30pm

WHO CARES

7 - 8 August at 7pm

NOTES TO EDITORS

ETT (English Touring Theatre) are a UK based international touring company which creates productions of outstanding quality, imagination and ambition; work which interrogates and celebrates contemporary England and reflects the diversity of our nation.a?? ETT make theatre and digital work that is imaginative, responsive and alive: sparking dialogue and fostering connectivity. We are proud to tour shows that reach the widest possible range of audiences across the UK and beyond, engaging in a national and global conversation.a??a??ETT won the UK Theatre Awards Best Touring Production in 2014, 2015, 2016 and Best Play Revival in 2019.

Northern Stage is a place to laugh, discover, challenge and learn - a place to think and rethink. Backed up by industry-leading facilities and a dash of Geordie genius, we reach beyond the ordinary, every time. A theatre where ideas meet and futures change, every year thousands come to create and share unique live experiences - it's so much more than a night out. Northern Stage believes in the social, emotional and political power of theatre to challenge the status quo. A spirit of rebellion runs through all our work and we champion boldness and accessibility.

Theatre by the Lake, hailed by The Independent as