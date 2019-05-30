Encore Radio Announces London's Mousetrap Theatre Projects as its 2019 Charity of the Year

Encore Radio is announcing that it has chosen Mousetrap Theatre Projects as its charity partner of the year for 2019.

Established in 2016, Encore has a passion for all aspects of theatre and this is the first year the musical theatre media company has established a charity partner.

Encore was inspired by Mousetrap Theatre Projects' work, sharing its belief that all young people should have the opportunity to attend or engage with theatre, irrespective of their cultural, social or economic background.

Encore Managing Director, Dave Alsybury said "as an independent charity, Mousetrap Theatre Projects is in a unique position to work across the breadth of London theatre. We're absolutely delighted to support the amazing work that Susan and the team are undertaking to bring the magic of theatre into the lives of disadvantaged young people."

Mousetrap Theatre Projects founded in 1997, has been opening the doors of London's theatre to young people and families who would otherwise consider them closed. Over the past year they have helped more than 13,000 young people attend the theatre. For many of these young people, this would have been their first theatre visit.

Susan Whiddington, Director of Mousetrap Theatre Projects, said "We are thrilled and very honoured to be Encore Radio's Charity of the Year. We believe our mission to open theatre doors to 1,000s of young people and their families each year can be life-changing. It means a lot to us that Encore Radio recognises and values the life-enriching benefits that access to the arts offers to young people."

For more information regarding the charity partnership, please go to: https://www.encoreradio.co.uk/charity-of-the-year/





