Emily Head's THE SYSTEM Will Be Available On Demand From Original Theatre Company Next Month

Original Theatre Company are releasing Emily Head's sharp psychological thriller, THE SYSTEM, to audiences on demand from 8 September - 5 December 2021 following its world premiere live stream on 27 August. Tickets (£15) are on sale now from: https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions.

Emily Head (The Inbetweeners, Emmerdale, The Syndicate) plays all the characters in the intriguing production which was filmed live on stage in a single camera take at the New Wolsey Theatre.

'He's dead. He died. Now he's a dead person. He no longer lives.' Paul's dead. And no one seems to care. Murdered at his own birthday party. In this incisive drama, the audience is invited into the interrogation room with the murder suspects. As, one by one, the murder suspects give their accounts of that night, a dark truth begins to reveal itself. A truth so powerful it could change everything... and everyone.

THE SYSTEM is directed by Guy Unsworth with camera work by Ben Eeley and design by David Woodhead.

It was filmed in the longest steadi-cam shot ever attempted in a theatre live broadcast, in an exciting feat of endurance, skill and synchronicity between the camera and performer.

Speaking previously of the livestream, Emily Head said: "As both a writer and performer, the world of digital theatre is really fresh and exciting. What Guy Unsworth and the Original Theatre Company have done to take this production to the next level of an 'at home theatre experience' is extraordinary."

Guy Unsworth, Director, said: "Emily's impressive career spans both stage and screen, so it is both fitting and exciting to bring her writing debut to life in a combined theatre-film format."

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre Company, said: "THE SYSTEM is a fantastic new play which is being made in a unique, daring and high-risk way and I'm delighted we can now share it with audiences on demand this Autumn."

For more information and tickets, visit: https://originaltheatreonline.com/productions. See the booking page for trigger warnings (this does contain spoilers). Age guidance: 14+. Running time: 70 minutes. The production link includes a pre-recorded 20-minute Q&A with Emily Head. Subtitles are available.