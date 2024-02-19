Ember Travixen to Bring EMBER & THE VIXENS Cabaret to CULTPLEX at GRUB for International Women's Day

Ember Travixen will be bringing a special spin on her 'Ember & the Vixens' cabaret to CULTPLEX at GRUB to celebrate International Women's Day on the day itself (Friday 8th March 2024).

This time leaning more into the circus world than ever before, Selina Helliwell's lavish show will transform the gorgeous cinema room at GRUB Mcr into a night of female empowerment. 'Ember's International Women's Day Special' will feature live music, burlesque, circus & more. And the all-female cast are more than ready to entertain, empower and dazzle.

Lass Fest happens every year on the week of International Women's Day - it's a festival at GRUB bursting with events to celebrate amazing women in Manchester and beyond - with an overarching theme of supporting and promoting feminist founders and female-owned businesses (such as Selina Helliwell Productions)!

Helliwell's cabarets have had a string of sell-out shows including 'Valentine's Vixens' events, 'exquisite entertainment' takeovers of the Manchester Art Gallery, and their Halloween Show 'Creepy Cabaret'.

But March will bring forth a special spin on Ember Travixen's shows, especially for International Women's Day.

As usual for Helliwell's cabarets, Selina's own burlesque alter-ego Ember Travixen will be taking to the stage, and the much-loved MC Jas Nisic will be singing and hosting, introducing a variety of amazing performers from the burlesque, music and circus worlds.

Expect mesmerising music, sensual burlesque and hypnotising circus as well as many more treats for the audience! Ember Travixen invites you to join her for a fun-filled evening of liberation, empowerment and first-class entertainment.

Come to the International Women's Day Special on Friday 8th March 2024 - doors open at 7:30PM, and the show will start at 8PM.

TICKETS: ​​https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293030®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketsource.co.uk%2Fwhats-on%2Fmanchester%2Fcultplex%2Fembers-international-womens-day-special%2F2024-03-08%2F20%3A00%2Ft-ojqyrek?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1