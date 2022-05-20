East 17 Will Bring Their 90s Hits to Parr Hall This Christmas

Nineties chart-toppers East 17 are heading back out on tour this winter for a Christmas extravaganza.

The boy band, who had 18 top 20 singles and four top 10 albums amounting to 18 million record sales, will present Stay Another Day in what will be their first national theatre show.

The nostalgic show comes to Parr Hall on Friday, 2 December, and will be a wider celebration of the era thanks to support from S Club All Stars and Blazin' Squad.

East 17 formed in 1991 and became one of the most influential acts of their generation. Mixing up hip hop, RnB and pop into their own style, they had huge success with the likes of House of Love, It's Alright, If You Ever with Gabrielle and the Christmas number one, Stay Another Day.

Despite a number of splits and line-up changes, East 17 have continued to perform and in August, last year, they released their sixth album 24/7 - their first record in nine years.

S Club All Stars is made up of Bradley and Tina from S Club 7 and Stacey from S Club Juniors. Together they continue the legacy of the original BRIT Award-winning group who had four number one singles and 15 top 10 hits.

Hip hop group Blazin' Squad complete the retro line-up. They are best known for bursting onto the scene with the chart-topping Crossroads and altogether they have had two Gold-selling albums and seven top 10s.

The current line-up still features original member Marcel Somerville whose recent reality TV appearances have kept Blazin' Squad in the public eye.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Parr Hall, said: "Get ready to reminisce and turn back the clock to the 90s and early 00s because this nostalgic Christmas show features an incredible 30 top 10 hits back-to-back. It's sure to be a night that conjures up a lot of memories."

East 17, S Club All Stars and Blazin' Squad will be at Parr Hall on Friday, 2 December. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call the Box Office on 01925 442345.