Diane Chorley Brings a Halloween Show to Woolwich Works

The Duchess of Canvey, acclaimed 80s superstar songstress Diane Chorley, is opening her legendary nightclub The Flick inside new cultural destination Woolwich Works for a Spookalicious Hallowe'en show! Taking place on Saturday 30th October tickets are on sale now and available from www.berksnest.com/diane.

Diane will be joined by her loyal sidekick Milky, her band 'The Buffet' and special guests Nina Conti, Crystal Rasmussen and Le Gateau Chocolat.

Diane Chorley said: "So, chop off your head, zombify your two front teeth, rub one out of the genie's lamp and don your most terrifying outfits for the most heart stopping, goose bumping, outrageously blood curdling night of your post pandemic bleedin' lives!"

Loyal fans (of which there are many) will know what to expect - Diane is the very best of character comedy, infectious music, and queer cabaret all wrapped up in one. It's time to get your sweat on as you dance and sing the night away to the stunning tunes on offer - some new and some golden oldies!

Whether she's raising the roof with her incredible late-night line-up shows Down The Flick, telling the world her story in her critically acclaimed 2019 Fringe show Modern Love, or serenading audiences with her Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 album, Diane never fails to have you up on your feet and dancing in the aisles.

Diane Chorley is a character created by performer David Selley, written as a love letter to the working classes, the strong independent women of Essex and the sequin drenched glamour of the 1980s. She has performed her critically acclaimed, sold-out shows at London's most prestigious venues. Diane's podcast Chatting With Chorley is available on all podcast streaming platforms and features guests such as Tom Glitter, Laura Marling, London Hughes and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Simon Ribchester (Milky) is a musician and writer who composes Diane's incredible catalogue of music and who has toured with the likes of Laura Marling, Foreign Beggars, DuBlonde and LUMP. He was recently Musical Director for Johnny Woo's Unroyal Variety at Hackney Empire.

Together, David and Simon have written and performed six full length shows as Diane Chorley & Milky as well as having released their Greatest Hits album which is available to stream now.