Dexter Flanders' FOXES Will Premiere At Theatre503

Defibrillator and Theatre503, in association with Minty Fresh Productions, today announce the première of Dexter Flanders' Foxes at Theatre503. Artistic Director of Defibrillator James Hillier directs, with the production opening on 28 April, with previews from 22 April, and running until 16 May.

Foxes explores masculinity and identity within London's Caribbean Community and black street culture.

Daniel is a young black man trying to keep up with his life, which is spiralling fast. When his relationship with best friend Leon brings an unexpected change, it knocks things from their axis, bringing a taboo into his family home that has the power to tear the closest and most loving relationships apart.

Dexter Flanders trained at RADA as an actor, and upon graduation in 2017 his writing career took shape as his debut play Foxes was shortlisted for the Alfred Fagon Award 2018. He was also chosen to participate in The Royal Court Theatre's Introduction to Playwriting Group 2019. As an actor, his credits include King Hedley II (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Queen Margaret (Royal Exchange Theatre); and he will be spearing in Steve McQueen's upcoming television series Small Axe.

James Hillier established Defibrillator Theatre Company in 2011. His directing credits include, most recently Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell (site specific production at Norman's Coach & Horses) , the world première of Mike Bartlett's Not Talking (Arcola Theatre - OFFIE Nomination for Best Director), A Lie of the Mind by Sam Shepard (Southwark Playhouse), Terry Johnson's Insignificance at Langham Place, New York, the Premiere production of Tennessee Williams' The Hotel Plays at the Grange Hotel in 2012 and The Langham, London in 2014. The Armour by Ben Ellis at The Langham in 2015 which won the Audience Experience Award at Le Miami Rebels, Doug Lucie's Hard Feelings at the Finborough in 2013. He has directed a number of short films, including How To Make A Good First Impression Part 1 went on to win awards at Tribecca Film Festival and Cannes. He trained as an actor at RADA. In theatre he has worked in the West End and Broadway, and venues including The National Theatre, Almeida Theatre, Bush Theatre, Young Vic, Manchester Royal Exchange and Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh. For television, he was a series regular in season 1 and 2 of The Crown for NETFLIX.

Box Office: 020 7978 7040

www.theatre503.com





