Degenerate Fox Theatre Presents The Dirty Thirty International Womxn's Day

London Neo-Futurists Degenerate Fox Theatre present, for the second consecutive year, a weekend of shows in celebration and interrogation of all things femme and female to mark International Womxn's Day!

A collection of thirty original, ever-changing and always honest plays, and a valiant attempt to perform them all in just one hour.

Degenerate Fox creates new material to add to the Menu each week, creating an ever-changing smorgasbord of theatrical delights, this week for IWD. These plays could be anything - comedy scenes, dramatic monologues, intricate dances, games, songs, experiences, and stuff there just isn't a definitive name for.

And perhaps most excitingly of all? YOU get to decide the order in which the plays are performed! Yes, YOU! UNLIMITED POWER!

Come and be a part of a show in which each performance is an unreproducible, living newspaper of the comic and tragic, the political and personal, the visceral and experimental.

If you've seen the show once, you've seen the show once. Just that one time.

Degenerate Fox Theatre is the cross-continental lovechild of The Neo-Futurists, from NYC, and a full English breakfast. Brought to London from New York City two years ago, by BBC The Mash Report star Desiree Burch, Degenerate Fox produce theatre that removes all artifice: we are here, we are us, you are you, the time is now. We will engage, titillate, confront, expose, encourage, confess and, above all, entertain.

With The Dirty Thirty, we invite you to be a part of a show that is part theatre and part sport, where each performance is an irreproducible, ever-changing living newspaper of the political and personal, the profound and profane, the beautiful and beautifully messy.





