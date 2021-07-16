David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and More Join Polka Theatre's Write Here, Write Now

An acclaimed line up of talent including David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Paapa Essiedu are coming together as part of Polka Theatre's Write Here, Write Now initiative. This inspiring project seeks to support local schools in improving literacy, language and communication skills in young children who have been identified as having low confidence and self-esteem. The readings will be available to stream live and on-demand at Polka Theatre's website and social media platforms from Monday 19th July.

Using drama workshops and creative activities, Polka has worked with five primary schools over the last year to boost their confidence and spark imagination. The schools involved are: Ashmole Primary School, Malmesbury Primary School, Kings Oak Primary School, Cranmer Primary School, and Poplar Primary School.

Other stars taking part in the project include Paralympian, TV presenter and author Ade Adepitan, actor Cerrie Burnell, children's author Catherine Johnson, comedian Joe Lycett, and acclaimed author Michael Rosen.

Creativity can be a constructive tool to combat loneliness, fuel curiosity, encourage self-belief, and improve children's wellbeing. The project has resulted in a host of exciting creative stories showcasing the full power of children's literary potential.

Polka Theatre's Artistic Director Peter Glanville comments, Write Here, Write Now has been a hugely successful project which has supported literacy development with Year 3 children. We are delighted to be celebrating this project by bringing the children's stories to life with some wonderful readers including Paapa Essiedu, David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Ade Adepitan.

The event takes place Monday 19th July 2021. Learn more at https://polkatheatre.com/schools/funded-schemes/write-here-write-now/