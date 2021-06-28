David Walliams' GANGSTA GRANNY and More New Shows On Sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

GANGSTA GRANNY returns from Wednesday 23 - Saturday 26 February 2022. From the acclaimed producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie comes the award-winning West End production of this amazing story by David Walliams, the UK's best-selling author for children. It's Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing - staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure - it's going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn't know is that Granny has a secret - and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia return with SWAN LAKE on Monday 28 February. The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet's most unmissable technical challenges.

As part of a triple bill, they present ROMEO & JULIET on Tuesday 1 March. Shakespeare's tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy is brought to life by Prokofiev's soaring score, set in bustling Renaissance Verona and with an emotionally charged choreography that befits the world's greatest love story. From the grandeur of the masked ball to the intimacy of the lovers' balcony, this star-crossed story of duels, bitter family feuds and love that cannot be, is unmissable.

The third spectacular ballet is THE NUTCRACKER on Wednesday 2 March. This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...

The Russian State Opera present a double bill of classic opera beginning with CARMEN Friday 4 March. Featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a live Orchestra numbering over 30 musicians. Feel the thrill of fiery passion, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville Bizet's most popular opera. The rich and colourful vigour of the gypsies' scenes will have you on the edge of your seat, the vibrancy, enthusiasm and intensity of the performances will reverberate long after the final curtain has fallen.

MADAMA BUTTERFLY on Saturday 5 March features the same impressive cast and accompanied by a live Orchestra numbering over 30 musicians. This exquisite production of MADAMA BUTTERFLY boasts beautiful sets and costumes which form the perfect setting for this emotional and heart-breaking story. No opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY. This touching tale of innocent love crushed between two utterly different cultures resonates as strongly as ever in today's world.

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS -The Story of the Dubliners returns to the Grand Theatre on Saturday 14 March 2021 with a brand new production for its incredible 5th Anniversary tour.

West Bromwich Operatic Society present CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL from Wednesday 23 - Saturday 26 March 2022. Gary Barlow and Tim Firth's musical, based on the worldwide phenomenon Calendar Girls. The death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of ordinary women in a small Yorkshire Women's Institute to do an extraordinary thing: they decide to produce a 'nude' calendar to raise money for the local hospital. This story has been embraced by the world. It has been a produced as a hugely successful film, a stage play and is now a hit West End musical! This heart-warming and hilarious story, combined with Gary Barlow's stirring music and lyrics, make WBOS's return to the Grand Theatre one not to be missed.

A FRIGHT IN THE MUSEUM AND THE CURSE OF THE ANCIENT CUSTARD PIE stars legendary entertainers Clive Webb, Danny Adams and Mick Potts on Sunday 8 May. Danny, Mick and their dad Clive have decided they don't make enough money from their circus, so they get themselves part time jobs as night watchmen in the museum to make ends meet. However, things do not go according to plan when they disturb the 'Ancient Custard Pie' and release the 'Phantom of Slapstick'. They soon realise they are not alone when the museum comes to life at the stroke of midnight and chaos breaks out! This year's show is packed full of hilarious comedy routines, magic, mayhem, slapstick and specialty acts, making it a laugh out aloud show not to be missed for the whole family!

All new shows will be sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am on Wednesday 30 June with public booking opening at 8am on Friday 2 July at grandtheatre.co.uk.