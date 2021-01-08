Darlington Hippodrome Continues its Series of Live Streamed Events with Ella Risbridger

Ella Risbridger's debut book Midnight Chicken (& Other Recipes Worth Living For), was published in January 2019. There was a time when, for Ella, the world had become overwhelming. Sounds were too loud, colours were too bright and everyone moved too fast. One night Ella found herself lying on her kitchen floor, wondering if she would ever get up - and it was the thought of a chicken, of roasting it, and of eating it, that got her to her feet and made her want to be alive.

Join Ella in conversation as she touches on the story of life in a tiny flat and why cooking for people you love is like giving them a birthday present every day. From roast garlic and tomato soup to charred leek lasagne or burnt-butter brownies, Ella will share stories and her favourite recipes that are about people, about love and about the things that matter every day. She'll also explore what it felt like when her Paris Cookies recipe went viral at the start of lockdown, after hundreds of people contacted her to say they had been making them.

Councillor Andy Keir said "In these difficult times where we all miss live entertainment in the Hippodrome auditorium, the opportunity to become engrossed in personal stories, thoughts and experiences of best-selling authors in the comfort of your own home is a creative and exciting venture from the Hippodrome."

This live streamed event will be broadcast on Tuesday 19 January at 6.30pm and will be available to view up to a week after the event has ended.

For full details or to book please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk