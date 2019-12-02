Darlington Hippodrome Announces Spring 2020 Season

With a mix of new writing and all-time classics, Darlington Hippodrome will be the place to visit for passionate, powerful and thought provoking drama, laugh-out-loud comedy, spectacular dance and amazing music in the new Spring 2020 season.

Drama lovers are in for a real treat.

Kay Mellor's classic ITV drama Band of Gold (Mon 27 Jan - Sat 1 Feb) has been adapted for the stage. The ground-breaking crime drama that captivated over 15 million viewers each week revolves around a group of women drawn into the notorious red-light district. With a killer on the loose it's a battle to survive. A bold and haunting new play, The Croft (Tue 11 - Sat 15 Feb) interweaves the present with the past as ancient tales surface and the terrifying truth lurking in the Scottish Highlands is revealed.

The Classic Thriller Theatre Company returns with a new adaptation of The Cat and The Canary (Tue 17 - Sat 21 Mar) starring Hollywood superstar Britt Ekland, Marti Webb and Mark Jordan. Following their recent visit to Darlington with the visually stunning The Picture of Dorian Gray, Tilted Wig Productions present a brand new adaptation of the D H Lawrence classic Lady Chatterley's Lover (Tue 25 - Sat 28 Mar). Tender, thoughtful and impassioned, Lady Chatterley's Lover is the book that changed Britain.

Helen Forester's million-selling book By The Waters of Liverpool (Thu 9 - Sat 11 April) is brought to life on the stage in an exciting new adaptation starring Mark Moraghan, Sian Reeves and Eric Potts - who will be known to Darlington audiences for playing the 'Dame' in two recent Hippodrome pantomimes.

Rounding off the spring drama season is The Kite Runner (Tue 12 - Sat 16 May). This outstanding and unforgettable theatrical tour de force is based on Khaled Hosseini's international bestselling novel. A haunting tale of friendship and redemption.

There are surprises in store for musical theatre fans too.

Local performers will Raise the Roof as DarlingtonOS presents Strictly Musicals 3 (Wed 22 April - Sat 2 May). Over two hours of non-stop hit song after hit song from some of the best loved musicals of all time. Thriller Live (Mon 29 June - Sat 4 July) explodes onto the stage whilst celebrating its record breaking 11th year in London's West End and seen by over five million people in over 30 countries. For one night only, Darlington Hippodrome will play host to a number of tribute acts celebrating the lives and music of some of the greatest acts such as Elvis, The Electric Light Orchestra, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, George Michael, The Everley Brothers and Fleetwood Mac.

If you prefer the 'real thing' the Hippodrome will be welcoming some big names including Sir Michael Parkinson, Joe Brown, Alistair McGowan, Jools Holland, and Alan Titchmarsh - not forgetting Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas who is starring in Jack and the Beanstalk from Friday 6 December to Sunday 5 January.

For younger visitors and families there is a whole host of goodies.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is the purrrrfect family treat (Fri 29 - Sun 21 May). A musical play adapted and directed by David Wood. In The Night Garden Live (Sat 18 & Sun 19 July) returns to Darlington with a delightful show that is sure to be a hit with the little ones.

Opera and Dance fans have a selection of productions which will appeal to all tastes and ages.

The Russian State Ballet & Orchestra of Siberia present four spectacular ballets with Coppelia, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker (Thur 23 - Sun 26 Jan). BalletLorent presents Lost Happy Endings (Sat 22 Feb), a fantasy, family show that will delight both young and old. The spellbinding BalletBoyz return to Darlington with their new show Deluxe (Thur 5 March). The Russian State Opera present two classics with Carmen and Aida (Wed 1 & Thur 2 April) and the Vortice Dance Company, one of the most prestigious companies in Portugal, presents Dracula, giving a whole new perspective on the most famous character in gothic horror. Another Strictly star - Giovanni Pernice - comes to the Hippodrome with his new show, This Is Me (Mon 22 June) and filling the stage with electrifying traditional Irish dance is Rhythm of the Dance (Sun 26 July).

This is just a selection of the shows currently on offer at Darlington Hippodrome, additional shows are regularly being added to the schedule. To ensure you get the latest news visit the website and sign up to receive regular updates.

Pick up one of the new Spring 2020 season brochures and see for yourself what delights are in store at Darlington Hippodrome.

For further information and to book contact the box office on 01325 405405, or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk to choose your own seats online. Follow the theatre on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You