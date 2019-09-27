Danielle Bird and Nichole Bird Will Lead THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER at the New Vic Theatre

Casting has been announced for the premiere of the New Vic Theatre's spectacular new Christmas adaptation of Mark Twain's enchanting tale The Prince and The Pauper.

Directed and adapted by the New Vic Theatre's Artistic Director Theresa Heskins (The Worst Witch, West End), the title roles of the Prince and the Pauper will be played by real-life twin sisters Danielle and Nichole Bird. Danielle Bird's theatre credits include the role of Mildred in The Worst Witch (Vaudeville Theatre), as well as roles in Richard Bean's The Hypocrite (Hull Truck/Royal Shakespeare); Alice's Adventures Underground (Les Enfants Terribles); Macbeth (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre) and The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Birmingham REP). Nichole Bird's theatre credits include The Wits (Shakespeare's' Globe / Sam Wanamaker Playhouse); The Rakes Progress (Theatre de Complicité / DNO); You Me Bum Train (You Me Bum Train); The Woman Before (SOHO Theatre).

Joining the sisters will be David Ahmad (The Kite Runner, Playhouse Theatre, West End; Potted Potter, Little Shubert Theater, New York/Melbourne International Comedy Festival); Kieran Buckeridge (The Secret Adversary and Pinafore Swing, Watermill Theatre); Gareth Cassidy (Treasure Island, The 39 Steps, both at the New Vic Theatre and We Are Three Sisters, Northern Broadsides); Matthew Ganley (Around The World In 80 Days, New Vic Theatre; Once - the Musical, Phoenix Theatre, London and The Duchess of Malfi, Shakespeare's Globe/Sam Wanamaker Festival); Elliot Gooch (Once on This Island, Southwark Playhouse); Jasmin Hinds (Summer and Smoke, Duke of Yorks); Sufia Manya (Miss Littlewood, Royal Shakespeare Company and 101 Dalmatians, Birmingham Repertory Theatre); Faz Shah (Astley's Astounding Adventures, New Vic Theatre); Tom Richardson (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Storyhouse, Chester and Elton John's Glasses ,Watford Palace Theatre); Margit van der Zwan (The Bacchae, Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester and High Tea in Wonderland, Manchester International Festival) and Joss Wyre (Vassa Zheleznov, Southwark Playhouse).

Prepare for a tale full of heart, filled with imaginative storytelling, music, humour, swashbuckling derring-do and festive magic as the award-winning New Vic Theatre stage a brand-new adaptation of Twain's tale about a chance meeting between two boys that will change their lives forever.

Bringing together the same creative team who brought to life the theatre's adaptations of The Borrowers, Treasure Island and the UK Theatre award-winning The Snow Queen, this year the New Vic Theatre will bring to life another classic adventure story in their stunning trademark style.

The Prince and the Pauper will run at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme from Saturday 16 November 2019 to Saturday 25 January 2020.

For further information and tickets for The Prince and The Pauper call the New Vic Theatre Box Office on 01782 717962 or visit newvictheatre.org.uk.





