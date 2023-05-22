Daniel Taylor's One-Man Show Brings Magic And Mayhem To The Epstein Theatre

A one-man show celebrating one of Britain's best entertainers will bring magic and mayhem to Liverpool "just like that!"

As part of his UK tour, which is billed as one of the top ten attractions at the Glastonbury Festival this year, Daniel Taylor Productions Ltd will present The Very Best of Tommy Cooper at the Epstein Theatre on Friday, 9th June at 7.30pm.

Over 30 years since the comedian's untimely demise, this hilarious show was written and produced by Daniel Taylor, who recently took part in BBC1's Unbreakable with his partner Shirley Ballas, head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, as well as acclaimed roles in Something About George, Lennon Through a Glass Onion and Blood Brothers.

Award-winning West End star Danny steps into Tommy's gigantic shoes and does an amazing job of bringing this comic genius back to life - recapturing his trademark mayhem and misfiring magic for anyone who missed the original or for those who were left wanting more.

With the blessings of the great man's daughter Vicky, the show brings you the very best of Cooper's beloved one-liners, dazzling wordplay and celebrated tricks, including Glass/Bottle, Dappy Duck, Spot the Dog and Jar/Spoon.

Danny explained: "Tommy was given that wonderful and rare gift to make people laugh, often by simply standing there. His most-loved routines draw on an innocent sense of humour that appeals to all ages and still stands the test of time.

"I am thrilled to be performing at the Pavilion Arts Centre this year. While I know it will be a hit with the older festivalgoers, I can't wait to share Tommy's comic genius with a younger generation and see his timeless jokes stand up for themselves."

Capturing Tommy's stage presence and mannerisms down to a tee, many audience members and theatre critics have been blown away by Daniel's reincarnation of Tommy. Here's what they said https://youtu.be/FgZWzwHIk0I

"It's difficult to conceive a better recreation of such a unique character. Daniel Taylor is breathtaking as Tommy Cooper." Dave Jennings, British Theatre Guide

"Daniel Taylor is keeping the Tommy Cooper spirit alive which is attracting audiences both new and old and for me personally I'm glad I got to witness it as for me it was like I was watching the legend himself. I want more." North West End UK

"Daniel Taylor's evocation of the great man is spot on." Liverpool ECHO

"This is no mere impersonation... Taylor has nailed Cooper. He has brought him back to life." Paul Levy, Fringe Review Edinburgh 2014

Over 30 years since Tommy passed away on stage after a heart attack, Danny will be raising money and awareness along the tour to help install defibrillators in every performing venue across the UK and will be collecting donations at the Epstein Theatre on the night.

So, whether you're a longtime Tommy fan, or new to his comedic charms, don't miss this fabulously funny show which appeals to all ages with its clever blend of magic and classic gags and is guaranteed to give you a night you will never forget.