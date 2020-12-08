Daniel Boys Leads the Cast of the World Premiere Studio Cast Recording Of GABRIEL

'Gabriel', a new fun, upbeat, and inspiring family musical, with music and lyrics by Andrew Fisher and book by Andrew Fisher and Nick Stimson, will be released on December 14 by SimG Records.

Gabriel is given the job of relaying messages from Heaven to Earth as they arrive, and in this task sees his chance to earn his much longed for promotion to the status of archangel. But Gabriel has no idea of what is actually coming, and, indeed, has his own set of expectations about how God ought to do it. Roman Palaces, luxury, raised by philosophers, every possible privilege - that must be the plan, right?

The all-star cast is headed by:

Daniel Boys ('Falsettos', 'Spamalot', 'Avenue Q' - WhatsonStage Award Best Takeover in a Role) as Gabriel

Lauren Samuels ('Bend It Like Beckham', 'We Will Rock You' and 'Grease' in the West End) as Mary

Stuart Matthew Price (Riff Raff in 'The Rocky Horror Show', Stix in 'Shrek The Musical' as Joseph

and three-time Olivier award-winner David Bedella ('&Juliet', 'In the Heights', 'Jerry Springer the Opera') as King Herod

with James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'), Joel Montague ('Waitress', 'School of Rock', 'Falsettos'), Kit Orton ('Oliver!' at the Watermill and the West End production of 'Spamalot'), ), Ben Stock (Eugene in 'Grease', Inventor in 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and Victor Saville in 'Over My Shoulder: The Jessie Matthews Story'), and Stephen Weller ('The Producers', member of the international vocal group The WestEnders).

Andrew Fisher said: "This recording is the culmination of eight years of development. Over the years 'Gabriel' has involved various drafts, play-throughs, workshops, demo recordings, and a full performance, with the aim of a studio castrecording, slated for this autumn. And then COVID hit. Though the odds were against us, we finished it through some impressive teamwork thanks to the goodwill of all involved, all the time observing the restrictions of the pandemic, with singers and musicians either recording remotely or one-by-one in a COVID-safe recording studio. That we have achieved it in time for Christmas, is a tribute to the unbeatable kindness and goodwill of the stellar talent I have been privileged to work with. I am more grateful than I can say."

Recorded against the odds during the pandemic (in a COVID safe environment), this new album is here in time for Christmas, available to Pre-order now from Dress Circle:

https://www.dresscircle.london/gabriel-studio-cast-recording-cd-13159-p.asp

It will be available digitally in the coming weeks.

Track List:

1. Heaven Has a Plan (Daniel Boys & Chorus)

2. Mary (Stuart Matthew Price & Lauren Samuels)

3. I Bring Word (Daniel Boys & Chorus)

4. Why Choose Me? (Lauren Samuels)

5. Mary (Reprise) (Stuart Matthew Price)

6. Following The Star (Kit Orton, Ben Stock & Stephen Weller)

7. The Wedding (Company)

8. Roman Bureaucrat (James Gillan & Chorus)

9. Herod's Crib (Chorus)

10. Bow Down (David Bedella & Chorus)

11. Onwards! (Company)

12. Make Hay! (Joel Montague & Chorus)

13. I Spy (James Gillan, Joel Montague & Kit Orton)

14. Push! (Daniel Boys, Olivia Deane, Stuart Matthew Price, Lauren Samuels & Chorus)

15. The Birth (Olivia Deane & Chorus)

16. He's My Son (Stuart Matthew Price & Lauren Samuels)

17. Myrrh, Incense, Gold (Kit Orton, Ben Stock, Stephen Weller & Lauren Samuels)

18. Why Choose Me? (Reprise) (Stuart Matthew Price, Lauren Samuels & Chorus)

19. Find Another Route (Daniel Boys, Kit Orton, Ben Stock, Stephen Weller & Chorus)

20. Political Necessity (David Bedella & Choru)s

21. He's My Son (Reprise) (Stephanie Prior, Dani Gambier, Jade Pearce, Stephanie Amies, Olivia Deane & Charlie Hawkins)

22. Empty Throne (Daniel Boys & Chorus)

23. One Day (Daniel Boys & Choru)

24. A Tale Of Wonders / Onwards (Daniel Boys, Stuart Matthew Price, Lauren Samuels & Company)

25. Heaven's Plan's A Mystery (Daniel Boys & Chorus)

26. One Day (Reprise) (Daniel Boys & Chorus)

