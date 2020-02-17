DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Announces UK Tour Prior To Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre

From the creators of the West End and international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, comes DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS. Written by Derek Bond, this brand-new interactive children's theatre show is set to delight and amaze with spectacular life-like puppetry.

Receiving its world premiere at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday 21 May, the production will visit over 40 venues nationwide, including a summer season at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from Tuesday 11 August to Sunday 6 September 2020. Casting to be announced.

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this spell-binding new adventure for all the family, as DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...

Writer and Co-Director Derek Bond says: "This show is for everyone who has ever dreamed of getting up close to a dragon or a unicorn! We're going to take you on a quest; the only equipment you'll need is your imagination and our team of brilliant puppets and puppeteers will do the rest. What makes a true hero? Come and find out!"

The live show is followed by a post-show 'meet and greet', where audience members are invited to experience some of these fantastic beasts up close and in person.

This entertaining and engaging new show is sure to delight the whole family, whilst also educating young people (and adults) about these wondrous creatures from myth and legend. Heroes and champions alike are urged to book tickets fast before they vanish out of sight!

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS reunites the creative team behind Dinosaur World Live. Co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.

Tour Dates

EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre

Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP

Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May

Thu: 4.30pm, Fri: 7pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk

ST ALBANS Alban Arena

Civic Centre, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3LD

Monday 25 - Tuesday 26 May

Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk

POOLE Lighthouse Theatre

21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG

Wednesday 27 - Thursday 28 May

Wed: 12.30pm & 3pm, Thu: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk

READING Hexagon Theatre

Queen Walk, Reading, Berks RG1 7UA

Friday 29 - Saturday 30 May

Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 0118 9606060 | whatsonreading.com

STAFFORD Gatehouse Theatre

Eastgate Street, Stafford ST16 2LT

Tuesday 2 - Wednesday 3 June

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01785 619080 | staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

EXETER Northcott Theatre

Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon EX4 4QB

Friday 5 - Sunday 7 June

Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01392 726363 | exeternorthcott.co.uk

NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

19 - 21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP

Friday 12 - Sunday 14 June

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk

HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre

Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield HD1 2SP

Tuesday 16 - Thursday 18 June

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01484 430528 | thelbt.org.uk

Harrogate Theatre

6 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QF

Friday 19 - Sunday 21 June

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01423 502116 | harrogatetheatre.co.uk

MARGATE Winter Gardens

Fort Crescent, Margate, Kent CT9 1HX

Tuesday 23 - Wednesday 24 June

Tue & Wed: 4.30pm

Box Office 01843 292795 | margate-live.com

HULL New Theatre

Kingston Square, Hull, HU1 3HF

Friday 26 - Sunday 28 June

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

ST HELENS Theatre Royal

Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ

Monday 29 June - Wednesday 1 July

Mon - Wed: 4.30pm, Tue: 1.30pm, Wed: 10.30am

Box Office 01744 756000 | sthelenstheatreroyal.com

OXFORD Playhouse*

Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 July

Sat: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

Friday 10 - Sunday 12 July

Fri & Sat: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01603 630000 | theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

SWINDON Wyvern Theatre

Theatre Square, Swindon, Wiltshire SN1 1QN

Monday 13 - Tuesday 14 July

Mon & Tue: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01793 524481 | swindontheatres.co.uk

CHESTER Storyhouse

Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR

Wednesday 15 - Thursday 16 July

Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 5pm

Box Office 01244 409 113 | storyhouse.com

OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre

Fairbottom Street, Oldham OL1 3SW

Friday 17 - Saturday 18 July

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 0161 624 2829 | coliseum.org.uk

DARLINGTON Hippodrome

Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR

Tuesday 21 - Thursday 23 July

Tue: 1.30pm & 4pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01325 405405 | darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

HERTFORD Theatre

The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS

Friday 24 - Sunday 26 July

Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01992 531500 | hertfordtheatre.com

CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre

Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 1JG

Tuesday 28 - Wednesday 29 July

Tue: 1.30pm & 4pm, Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01245 606505 | chelmsford.gov.uk/theatre

CHELTENHAM Everyman

Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ

Friday 31 July - Sunday 2 August

Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk

CARDIFF New Theatre

Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN

Monday 3 - Wednesday 5 August

Mon: 2pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 029 2087 8889 | newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

TELFORD Oakengates Theatre

Limes Walk, Oakengates, Telford TF2 6EP

Thursday 6 - Saturday 8 August

Thu: 2pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01952 382382 | theplacetelford.com

LONDON Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre

The Regent's Park, Inner Circle, London NW1 4NU

Tuesday 11 August - Sunday 6 September

Tue - Thu 2.15pm, Fri 10.30am & 1pm, Sat 10.30am, Sun 10.30am & 1pm

Box Office 0333 400 3562 | openairtheatre.com

(No performance Thu 4 & Fri 5 Sep)

MANCHESTER Opera House*

3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP

Monday 28 - Wednesday 30 September

Mon & Tue: 4.30pm, Wed 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 0844 871 3018 | atgtickets.com/manchester

BRIDLINGTON Spa

South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3JH

Friday 2 - Saturday 3 October

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01262 678258 | bridspa.com

BILLINGHAM Forum Theatre*

Queensway, Stockton-on-Tees TS23 2LJ

Sunday 4 - Monday 5 October

Sun: 1pm & 3.30pm, Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 01642 552663 | forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

DERRY Millennium Forum

Centre Newmarket St, Londonderry BT48 6EB

Thursday 8 - Friday 9 October

Thu: 4.30pm & 7pm, Fri: 11.30am & 4.30pm

Box Office 028 7126 4455 | millenniumforum.co.uk

BELFAST Waterfront Hall

2 Lanyon Place, Belfast BT1 3WH

Saturday 10 - Sunday 11 October

Sat: 11.30am & 2pm, Sun: 11.30am & 2pm

Box Office 028 9033 4455 | waterfront.co.uk

CROYDON Ashcroft Playhouse*

Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Corydon CR9 1DG

Tuesday 13 - Wednesday 14 October

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 020 3292 0002 | fairfield.co.uk

CRAWLEY The Hawth

Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ

Friday 16 - Saturday 17 October

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01293 553636 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

LINCOLN New Theatre Royal

Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ

Sunday 18 - Monday 19 October

Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

MANSFIELD Palace Theatre*

Leeming Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG

Tuesday 20 - Wednesday 21 October

Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01623 633133 | mansfieldpalace.co.uk

NEWPORT Riverfront Theatre*

Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG

Friday 23 - Sunday 25 October

Fri: 6.30pm, Sat: 11am, 2pm & 4.30pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk/riverfront

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

Monday 26 - Wednesday 28 October

Mon: 1.30pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01902 429212 | grandtheatre.co.uk

GRIMSBY Auditorium

Cromwell Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire DN31 2BH

Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 November

Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 10.30am & 4.30pm

Box Office 0300 300 0035 | grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal

20-24 Guildhall walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD

Friday 6 - Sunday 8 November

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 023 9264 9000 | newtheatreroyal.com

AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre*

Exchange Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1UG

Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 November

Wed: 4.30pm, Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm

Box Office 0844 8717607* | atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

WELLINGBOROUGH Castle Theatre*

10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA

Friday 20 - Sunday 22 November

Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm

Box Office 01933 270007 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

FURTHER AUTUMN TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED!





