DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS Announces UK Tour Prior To Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre
From the creators of the West End and international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, comes DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS. Written by Derek Bond, this brand-new interactive children's theatre show is set to delight and amaze with spectacular life-like puppetry.
Receiving its world premiere at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday 21 May, the production will visit over 40 venues nationwide, including a summer season at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from Tuesday 11 August to Sunday 6 September 2020. Casting to be announced.
Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this spell-binding new adventure for all the family, as DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS unveils a myriad of dark secrets. Come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Meet the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you'd think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. Take your place among legendary heroes, just don't wake the Dragon...
Writer and Co-Director Derek Bond says: "This show is for everyone who has ever dreamed of getting up close to a dragon or a unicorn! We're going to take you on a quest; the only equipment you'll need is your imagination and our team of brilliant puppets and puppeteers will do the rest. What makes a true hero? Come and find out!"
The live show is followed by a post-show 'meet and greet', where audience members are invited to experience some of these fantastic beasts up close and in person.
This entertaining and engaging new show is sure to delight the whole family, whilst also educating young people (and adults) about these wondrous creatures from myth and legend. Heroes and champions alike are urged to book tickets fast before they vanish out of sight!
DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS reunites the creative team behind Dinosaur World Live. Co-directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange) and Laura Cubitt (Running Wild, Chichester Festival Theatre; Don Quixote, RSC; War Horse NT Berlin); Puppet Designer Max Humphries (National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Cirque de Soleil); and Lighting Designer John Maddox. Produced by Nicoll Entertainment Ltd.
Tour Dates
EASTBOURNE Congress Theatre
Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4BP
Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May
Thu: 4.30pm, Fri: 7pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01323 412 000 | eastbournetheatres.co.uk
ST ALBANS Alban Arena
Civic Centre, St Albans, Hertfordshire AL1 3LD
Monday 25 - Tuesday 26 May
Mon: 1.30pm & 4pm, Tue: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01727 844488 | alban-arena.co.uk
POOLE Lighthouse Theatre
21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset BH15 1UG
Wednesday 27 - Thursday 28 May
Wed: 12.30pm & 3pm, Thu: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01202 280000 | lighthousepoole.co.uk
READING Hexagon Theatre
Queen Walk, Reading, Berks RG1 7UA
Friday 29 - Saturday 30 May
Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 0118 9606060 | whatsonreading.com
STAFFORD Gatehouse Theatre
Eastgate Street, Stafford ST16 2LT
Tuesday 2 - Wednesday 3 June
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01785 619080 | staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk
EXETER Northcott Theatre
Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon EX4 4QB
Friday 5 - Sunday 7 June
Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01392 726363 | exeternorthcott.co.uk
NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre
19 - 21 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP
Friday 12 - Sunday 14 June
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01604 624811 | royalandderngate.co.uk
HUDDERSFIELD Lawrence Batley Theatre
Queen's Square, Queen Street, Huddersfield HD1 2SP
Tuesday 16 - Thursday 18 June
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01484 430528 | thelbt.org.uk
6 Oxford Street, Harrogate HG1 1QF
Friday 19 - Sunday 21 June
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01423 502116 | harrogatetheatre.co.uk
MARGATE Winter Gardens
Fort Crescent, Margate, Kent CT9 1HX
Tuesday 23 - Wednesday 24 June
Tue & Wed: 4.30pm
Box Office 01843 292795 | margate-live.com
HULL New Theatre
Kingston Square, Hull, HU1 3HF
Friday 26 - Sunday 28 June
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01482 300 306 | hulltheatres.co.uk
ST HELENS Theatre Royal
Corporation Street, St Helens, Merseyside WA10 1LQ
Monday 29 June - Wednesday 1 July
Mon - Wed: 4.30pm, Tue: 1.30pm, Wed: 10.30am
Box Office 01744 756000 | sthelenstheatreroyal.com
OXFORD Playhouse*
Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW
Saturday 4 & Sunday 5 July
Sat: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01865 305305 | oxfordplayhouse.com
NORWICH Theatre Royal
Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL
Friday 10 - Sunday 12 July
Fri & Sat: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01603 630000 | theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk
SWINDON Wyvern Theatre
Theatre Square, Swindon, Wiltshire SN1 1QN
Monday 13 - Tuesday 14 July
Mon & Tue: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01793 524481 | swindontheatres.co.uk
CHESTER Storyhouse
Hunter Street, Chester CH1 2AR
Wednesday 15 - Thursday 16 July
Wed & Thu: 1.30pm & 5pm
Box Office 01244 409 113 | storyhouse.com
OLDHAM Coliseum Theatre
Fairbottom Street, Oldham OL1 3SW
Friday 17 - Saturday 18 July
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 0161 624 2829 | coliseum.org.uk
DARLINGTON Hippodrome
Parkgate, Darlington DL1 1RR
Tuesday 21 - Thursday 23 July
Tue: 1.30pm & 4pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01325 405405 | darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
HERTFORD Theatre
The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS
Friday 24 - Sunday 26 July
Fri: 1.30pm & 4pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01992 531500 | hertfordtheatre.com
CHELMSFORD Civic Theatre
Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 1JG
Tuesday 28 - Wednesday 29 July
Tue: 1.30pm & 4pm, Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01245 606505 | chelmsford.gov.uk/theatre
CHELTENHAM Everyman
Regent Street, Cheltenham GL50 1HQ
Friday 31 July - Sunday 2 August
Fri: 1.30pm & 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01242 572573 | everymantheatre.org.uk
CARDIFF New Theatre
Park Place, Cardiff CF10 3LN
Monday 3 - Wednesday 5 August
Mon: 2pm, Wed & Thu: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 029 2087 8889 | newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
TELFORD Oakengates Theatre
Limes Walk, Oakengates, Telford TF2 6EP
Thursday 6 - Saturday 8 August
Thu: 2pm, Fri & Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01952 382382 | theplacetelford.com
LONDON Regent's Park Open-Air Theatre
The Regent's Park, Inner Circle, London NW1 4NU
Tuesday 11 August - Sunday 6 September
Tue - Thu 2.15pm, Fri 10.30am & 1pm, Sat 10.30am, Sun 10.30am & 1pm
Box Office 0333 400 3562 | openairtheatre.com
(No performance Thu 4 & Fri 5 Sep)
MANCHESTER Opera House*
3 Quay Street, Manchester M3 3HP
Monday 28 - Wednesday 30 September
Mon & Tue: 4.30pm, Wed 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 0844 871 3018 | atgtickets.com/manchester
BRIDLINGTON Spa
South Marine Drive, Bridlington, YO15 3JH
Friday 2 - Saturday 3 October
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01262 678258 | bridspa.com
BILLINGHAM Forum Theatre*
Queensway, Stockton-on-Tees TS23 2LJ
Sunday 4 - Monday 5 October
Sun: 1pm & 3.30pm, Mon: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 01642 552663 | forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk
DERRY Millennium Forum
Centre Newmarket St, Londonderry BT48 6EB
Thursday 8 - Friday 9 October
Thu: 4.30pm & 7pm, Fri: 11.30am & 4.30pm
Box Office 028 7126 4455 | millenniumforum.co.uk
BELFAST Waterfront Hall
2 Lanyon Place, Belfast BT1 3WH
Saturday 10 - Sunday 11 October
Sat: 11.30am & 2pm, Sun: 11.30am & 2pm
Box Office 028 9033 4455 | waterfront.co.uk
CROYDON Ashcroft Playhouse*
Fairfield Halls, Park Lane, Corydon CR9 1DG
Tuesday 13 - Wednesday 14 October
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 020 3292 0002 | fairfield.co.uk
CRAWLEY The Hawth
Hawth Avenue, Crawley RH10 6YZ
Friday 16 - Saturday 17 October
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01293 553636 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
LINCOLN New Theatre Royal
Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ
Sunday 18 - Monday 19 October
Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01522 519999 | newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
MANSFIELD Palace Theatre*
Leeming Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG18 1NG
Tuesday 20 - Wednesday 21 October
Sun: 1.30pm & 4pm, Mon: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01623 633133 | mansfieldpalace.co.uk
NEWPORT Riverfront Theatre*
Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG
Friday 23 - Sunday 25 October
Fri: 6.30pm, Sat: 11am, 2pm & 4.30pm, Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01633 656757 | newportlive.co.uk/riverfront
WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre
Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE
Monday 26 - Wednesday 28 October
Mon: 1.30pm, Tue & Wed: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01902 429212 | grandtheatre.co.uk
GRIMSBY Auditorium
Cromwell Road, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire DN31 2BH
Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 November
Tue: 4.30pm, Wed: 10.30am & 4.30pm
Box Office 0300 300 0035 | grimsbyauditorium.org.uk
PORTSMOUTH New Theatre Royal
20-24 Guildhall walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD
Friday 6 - Sunday 8 November
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 023 9264 9000 | newtheatreroyal.com
AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre*
Exchange Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP20 1UG
Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 November
Wed: 4.30pm, Thu: 1.30pm & 4.30pm
Box Office 0844 8717607* | atgtickets.com/Aylesbury
WELLINGBOROUGH Castle Theatre*
10 Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XA
Friday 20 - Sunday 22 November
Fri: 4.30pm, Sat & Sun: 11am & 2pm
Box Office 01933 270007 | parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
FURTHER AUTUMN TOUR DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED!