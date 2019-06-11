DON JUAN Transfers To London This July

Leave your inhibitions at the door when New Zealand's specialists in anarchic interactive storytelling, A Slightly Isolated Dog, return to the UK with their 4 and 5 star reviewed Edinburgh Fringe hit Don Juan.

Five ludicrous "French" performers enlist the audience to create this riotous retelling of Don Juan: the original master of seduction. Putting the audience in the centre of the action as literal stars of the show makes Don Juan feel like a wild dress up party. As hosts, the sassy performers combine brilliant theatrical magic, twisted pop songs and explosive wit: think The Mighty Boosh meets Monty Python and you're half way there.

Don Juan is the boldest and greatest of men, charming, fighting and loving his way through life. Laughing in the face of danger he escapes every sticky situation he finds himself in...even hell. This high-energy rendition of Don Juan gives us all the chance to play at being as outrageous as he is.

A multi-award winning theatre company from New Zealand, A Slightly Isolated Dog return to the UK after collecting a swag of stars in an Edinburgh 2018 season that left audiences crying with laughter.

Bring your partner, message your tinder-date or get your friends together* for this flirty, funny and fantastical delight! (*Flying solo is also encouraged).

Winner: Judges Excellence Award - 2016 Auckland Theatre Awards.

Bookings: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/book

12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

0207 087 7900

Venue: Greenwich Theatre

Time: 7.30pm Running Time: 70 mins including interval

Dates: 24 July

Tickets: £15-£17.50

Bookings: https://www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk/

Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES

0208 858 7755





