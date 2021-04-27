DLAP Group Announces New Partnerships and Collaborations

DLAP Group formally known as DLAP Entertainment has today announced a new partnership with Darren Bell and a new collaboration with venture capitalist firm, Station12 to form Creative Rights International.

Full information can be found on the website here - www.dlapgroup.com.

The move sees DLAP Group, known predominantly as a UK and international touring theatre company, progressing to a corporation focusing on commercial entertainment across the world with nine subsidiary companies. Founded by Dan Looney and Adam Paulden, they welcomed award-winning audio drama, film, television and theatre producer, Jason Haigh-Ellery, as a board member in 2017.

Today DLAP Group have announced a new live events and concerts company, Fourth Wall Live with concert producer, Darren Bell. Fourth Wall produced the 'Live in London' season at the London Hippodrome Casino in December 2019 and the company has a slate of new concerts and live events scheduled to launch in 2021.

DLAP also launched today their new intellectual property rights acquisition and development company, Creative Rights International, backed by venture capitalist Patrick Bradley of Station12. The company is building a large portfolio of theatre, film and TV IP with many projects coming online from 2022.

Dan Looney and Adam Paulden from DLAP said today, 'We are delighted to announce our new partnerships and collaborations today alongside our re-brand to DLAP Group. As we continue to explore and produce many more theatre productions, we are particularly excited to be broadening our operations into many other areas of the entertainment world, forging a portfolio of nine subsidiary companies including a thrilling collaborating with Darren Bell (formerly of Club 11) and our new rights and development incubator, Creative Rights International (CRI).'

DLAP is an award-winning production company with West End credits including Stephen Sondheim's, Company at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End, which won four Olivier awards, the UK premiere of Curtains, starring Jason Manford at the Wyndham's Theatre and on tour in the UK and the 30th Anniversary production of Fame! the musical on tour in the UK, internationally and in the West End (Peacock Theatre). This autumn, DLAP co-produces The Last Five Years at the Vaudeville Theatre. On tour producing credits include the 2018-2019 UK tour of Rock of Ages as well as The Wedding Singer on tour in the UK throughout 2017 and at the Wembley Park Theatre in London in 2020, starring Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton.

DLAP Group comprises of nine subsidiary companies across Production, Management, Accountancy, Programming, Venues, Tickets, Rights (Creative Rights International), Concerts (Fourth Wall Live) and Pantomime (Ace Pantomimes).