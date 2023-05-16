DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

Performances run 15 December â€“ 07 January.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision â€“ A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced that everyone's favourite radio DJ Scott Mills will make his pantomime debut this festive season as he takes to the stage in Leicester's giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 15 December - 07 January.

Much-loved broadcaster Scott hosts his own daily afternoon show on BBC Radio 2 and in the last week has co-hosted the networks coverage of the Kings Coronation Concert, as well as the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final and Semi-Finals on BBC Radio 2 and BBC One respectively. Prior to this, he served as the longest standing daytime presenter on BBC Radio 1, with 24 years hosting both The Scott Mills Show every day and The Official Chart Show. He also hosted Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 5 live.

On TV, Scott has also hosted The National Lottery and Points of View, appeared on shows such as Robot Wars, commentated on BBC One for HRH Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and has made ground-breaking documentaries including the World's Worst Place to be Gay. In 2014 Scott appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK's biggest TV show.

Scott said: "I do love a new challenge so in a year where I've already moved to a new radio home and somehow managed to survive 24 hours on a treadmill, it's time to tread the boards darling! I'm so excited and cannot wait to spend the festive period performing in the great city of Leicester"

Venue Director at De Montfort Hall, Antony Flint, said of Scott's casting- 'We're really excited to welcome Scott to both the Hall and panto! Scott is such an entertaining and charismatic person and has demonstrated that panto quick wit in his two decades in radio. We can't wait to see him entertain Leicester audiences this festive season. It's going to be a real treat!'

The Trotts are so poor they don't have a bean to their name, and what is more there is an evil and greedy giant terrifying the village. Will they really have to sell Daisy, the family cow, just to survive? Come and see if Jack can defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trotts' fortunes around.

A magical pantomime for all the family full of sensational songs, jokes galore, plenty of audience participation and tonnes of fun. Book your tickets for the pantomime event of the year at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Transforming Leadership â€“ National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Photo
Transforming Leadership â€“ National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders

A team of learning disabled and autistic creatives from Access All Areas have joined forces with companies around the country to launch a ground-breaking programme that will change the face of cultural leadership in the UK. The programme will be launched on Monday 19 June to coincide with Learning Disability Week.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone,Â Amaka Okafor,Â Felix ScottÂ andÂ Nima TaleghaniÂ star in Hope has a Happy Meal, written byÂ Tom FowlerÂ and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. See photos from inside rehearsal!

Cast Set For HER Productions CRAVE At Manchesters 53two Photo
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

As rehearsals begin in Manchester for Crave, HER Productions today announces the cast taking on the powerful roles ambiguously named by single letters: M, A, C and B. Directed by Oldham Coliseum Artistic Director & Chief Executive Chris Lawson, Crave will run at 53two from 31 May - 4 June.

Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRAS SONGS FOR SWINGIN LOVERS to Cadogan Hall Photo
Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRA'S SONGS FOR SWINGIN' LOVERS to Cadogan Hall

For one night only, audiences are invited to take a trip back to a golden era and enjoy a special live performance of the iconic Frank Sinatra album, Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, performed by world-leading Frank Sinatra artist, Stephen Triffitt.


More Hot Stories For You

THE ELECTRIC HEAD Returns To London's Canal Cafe Theatre For Summer 2023THE ELECTRIC HEAD Returns To London's Canal Cafe Theatre For Summer 2023
Transforming Leadership â€“ National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic LeadersTransforming Leadership â€“ National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53twoCast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT â€“ THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Witness
Royal & Derngate (5/17-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You









close sound sound