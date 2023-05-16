DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced that everyone's favourite radio DJ Scott Mills will make his pantomime debut this festive season as he takes to the stage in Leicester's giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 15 December - 07 January.

Much-loved broadcaster Scott hosts his own daily afternoon show on BBC Radio 2 and in the last week has co-hosted the networks coverage of the Kings Coronation Concert, as well as the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final and Semi-Finals on BBC Radio 2 and BBC One respectively. Prior to this, he served as the longest standing daytime presenter on BBC Radio 1, with 24 years hosting both The Scott Mills Show every day and The Official Chart Show. He also hosted Saturday mornings on BBC Radio 5 live.

On TV, Scott has also hosted The National Lottery and Points of View, appeared on shows such as Robot Wars, commentated on BBC One for HRH Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and has made ground-breaking documentaries including the World's Worst Place to be Gay. In 2014 Scott appeared as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK's biggest TV show.

Scott said: "I do love a new challenge so in a year where I've already moved to a new radio home and somehow managed to survive 24 hours on a treadmill, it's time to tread the boards darling! I'm so excited and cannot wait to spend the festive period performing in the great city of Leicester"

Venue Director at De Montfort Hall, Antony Flint, said of Scott's casting- 'We're really excited to welcome Scott to both the Hall and panto! Scott is such an entertaining and charismatic person and has demonstrated that panto quick wit in his two decades in radio. We can't wait to see him entertain Leicester audiences this festive season. It's going to be a real treat!'

The Trotts are so poor they don't have a bean to their name, and what is more there is an evil and greedy giant terrifying the village. Will they really have to sell Daisy, the family cow, just to survive? Come and see if Jack can defeat the giant, win the heart of the girl he loves and turn the Trotts' fortunes around.

A magical pantomime for all the family full of sensational songs, jokes galore, plenty of audience participation and tonnes of fun.