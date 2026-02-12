DIVA OF THE DECADES UK Tour Dates Announced

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audience favorite DIVA OF THE DECADES will tour the UK this year, bringing its tribute to some of the most recognizable voices in popular music. The production features lead performer Shelley-Davina alongside a cast of singers and dancers.

The show highlights music associated with artists including Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, and Celine Dion. The concert-style format combines live vocals, harmonies, and choreographed dance numbers.

Tour dates and ticket information are available at the link below.