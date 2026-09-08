DIAL M FOR MURDER to Play Belgrade Theatre Coventry

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A new production of Frederick Knott's classic thriller Dial M for Murder, which will premiere as part of a Summer 2026 repertory season at Eastbourne Theatres. It will open at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne where it will play from Thursday 2 – Saturday 11 July 2026, before visiting Crewe, Fareham, Swindon, Westcliff, Harrogate, Blackpool, Coventry and Peterborough. Listings information below.

Dial M for Murder marks the beginning of a major long-term collaboration between Phil&Ben and PW Productions, aimed at strengthening the future of touring drama in towns and smaller cities across the UK. By combining Phil&Ben Productions' experience and passion for mid-scale touring theatre with PW Productions' extensive national touring expertise, the companies aim to create a practical and sustainable model for bringing high-quality drama back to venues that have seen touring opportunities diminish in recent years.

Phil and Ben said 'We believe audiences in towns and smaller cities deserve regular access to outstanding live drama, and that the appetite for it remains strong. Dial M for Murder is an exciting production in its own right, but it also stands for something larger: a commitment to restoring confidence in mid-scale touring theatre and building lasting partnerships with venues and audiences.'

Iain Gillie of PW Productions added 'For many venues, the challenge isn't a lack of interest in drama — it's the financial risk attached to presenting it. We want to help change that. Supporting Phil&Ben Productions allows us to invest in a model that prioritises sustainability, collaboration, and audience development, ensuring touring drama can continue to thrive beyond the major cities.'

Co-founder of the Local Theatre Touring Alliance and Chief Executive of Blackpool Grand Theatre Adam Knight said 'Blackpool Grand Theatre warmly welcomes this partnership between Phil&Ben Productions and PW Productions. For mid-scale presenting venues, this kind of collaborative working and sustained commitment is exactly what is needed to grow audiences for touring drama while sharing risk more effectively and strengthening the long-term ecology for regional theatre.'

The partnership has been developed in response to growing concern across the theatre sector about the decline of touring drama, shrinking audiences, and the increasing financial pressures facing regional venues. Responding to Arts Council England's independent review, 'The State of Touring', and aligned with the objectives of the Local Touring Theatre Alliance initiatives, the partnership seeks to address the report's warning that touring drama is 'likely to reach a critical level without intervention.' By strengthening opportunities for touring productions, the collaboration aims to support audience development, sustain regional venues, and help ensure that communities continue to have access to regular live theatre experiences.

The collaboration is built around a shared belief that live theatre plays a vital role in communities and that audiences across the country still have a strong appetite for accessible, high-quality drama when given the opportunity to experience it regularly.

PW Productions' support will help underpin marketing, audience development, and long-term planning, allowing Dial M for Murder to play an important role in rebuilding audiences for touring drama and strengthening relationships between producers, venues, and local communities.

The companies hope the initiative will help re-establish regular touring drama in venues that have struggled to sustain it in recent years, while also creating a blueprint for a healthier and more resilient touring ecology nationwide.

This collaboration is committed to delivering quality, accessible drama with strong performances at its heart. Directed by Josh Mathieson, Dial M for Murder will star Tanya-Loretta Dee as Margot Wendice alongside Pete Ashmore as Tony Wendice. They are joined by Simon Pothecary as Max Halliday, Katy Dean as Inspector Hubbard, and Phil Stewart as Captain Lesgate.

With a company combining established touring experience and fresh contemporary talent, Dial M for Murder aims to reconnect audiences with the excitement, tension, and sophistication of classic live theatre.

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