DESPERATE SCOUSEWIVES: NESSA'S STORY Will Come to Liverpool Region Venues

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Desperate Scousewives will return to the stage this autumn with dates at five fantastic venues across Liverpool City Region.

Brookside's Sarah White is set to star in the audience favourite which will visit St Helens, Liverpool, Port Sunlight, Southport and Runcorn during November.

Desperate Scousewives: Nessa's Story is written, directed and stars Lynne Fitzgerald. The talented cast also includes Samantha Alton, Jennifer Airey and Leslie Longley.

The show comes to St Helens Theatre Royal on Wednesday 4 November before travelling on to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre on Monday 9 November and Tuesday 10 November – including an extra matinee performance on 10 November due to demand.

It plays at the Gladstone Theatre in Port Sunlight on Wednesday 11 November and Thursday, 12 November, then entertains Southport audiences with two shows at The Atkinson on Thursday 19 November, and finally comes to The Brindley at Runcorn for two performances on Wednesday 25 November.

Desperate Scousewives is an acclaimed series of four plays, each told from the perspective of one of its quartet of vibrant characters.

In Nessa's Story, get ready for riotous comedy as you follow the lives of three, no-nonsense Liverpool women and one nervous newcomer, all neighbours together navigating life, love, loyalty and lipstick.

It's Christmas Eve on a Liverpool street where nothing ever goes to plan. A prisoner is on the run, the girls are locked out in the freezing cold, and chaos is already unfolding before the night has begun. Lily is on tag and trying to stay out of trouble, Susan is as sharp-tongued and sarcastic as ever, and Tricia once again finds herself the butt of everyone's jokes.

Biographies

Sarah White is Lily. Liverpool-based Sarah trained at Rose Bruford College. Her theatre credits include Derby Days and The Netherley Hillbillies (both Liverpool's Royal Court), Vignettes (Hope Mill Theatre), The Salon and The Salon 2 (St Helens Theatre Royal and the Epstein Theatre), Janine and Jessie (532), The Naked Truth (national tour), A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (Nottingham Playhouse), Drama Queen (Unity Theatre), Mum's the Word (national tour), The Morris (Liverpool Everyman) and Abigail's Party (the Torch Theatre).

Television credits include This City is Ours, Coronation Street, Moving On, Doctors, Edge of Heaven, Overlanders and Brookside – in which she played Bev McLaughlin for many years. Her film credits include Ammonite, God's Own Country and Tom Cat.

Lynne Fitzgerald plays Susan. Lynne is a celebrated Liverpool actress, writer and director best-known for creating the hit comedy quartet Desperate Scousewives. She has written more than 10 stage plays and has performed in many hugely successful touring productions across the UK including Twopence to Cross the Mersey and By the Waters of Liverpool.

A former stand-up comedian, Lynne is admired for her impeccable timing and expressive comedy style. Her work captures the heart, humour and spirit of Merseyside life. A true powerhouse of northern theatre, she continues to entertain audiences with her wit, warmth and authenticity.

Samantha Alton appears as Vanessa. Samantha is a Liverpudlian actress who has been acting professionally for over a decade. Although most of her credits come from the stage, she has also filmed for TV commercials, corporate, short films and pilots, recorded voiceover work audio plays and animation, and more recently started stand-up comedy.

She has previously played 'Nessa' in 2024 and on the Desperate Scousewives inaugural UK tour earlier this year. Other notable recent stage credits include the title role in Irish Annie's on its 2025 UK tour, Louise in Under the Mersey Moon, Helena in Hammer & Helena, Ruby in Buckled, Fiona in By the Waters of Liverpool (UK tour, 2023) and Kitty (Catherine Wilkinson) in Kitty, Queen of the Washhouse.

Jennifer Airey is Tricia. Jennifer began her acting career with the Liverpool Everyman Youth Theatre in the mid-1990s, progressing to professional work in 2009 after she graduated from Liverpool Hope University with a BA (Hons) in Creative & Performing Arts. A versatile performer with a natural flair for comedy, she has developed a strong reputation as an engaging stage presence, comic timing and ability to connect with an audience.

In 2017, Jennifer took the decision to pursue a full-time career in music, performing professionally as Cherry Bomb. Since then, she has built an extensive career as a live vocalist.

And Leslie Longley appears as Jay. Leslie studied acting at Liverpool Community College (now the City of Liverpool College) and in 2016 graduated from ICAT (Independent Centre for Actors Training) in Bolton. In 2017 he graduated from the University of Salford with a BA (Hons) in Media & Performance.

His credits include Bobby Dykins in Julia's Song, Stanley in Country Dreaming, Fletcher in Porridge, Dave Pappy Stone/Big Bopper in Buddy Holly Lives, Porky the Postman in Irish Annie's, Mike/Fries man in Under the Mersey Moon, Steve in 97+, Dreemluva in We Will Always Have Bootle, Keith Vickers in Imagine If…., Billy in Lovesong, Charlie in Under the Concrete, Waiting, and Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Screen credits include Ricky Barton in indie horror Boarhog, and young Henry Robinson in Victorian drama documentary The Last Launch, due to be premiered this December.

Performance Dates

St Helens Theatre Royal

Wednesday 4 November 2026 at 7.30pm

Epstein Theatre Liverpool

Monday 9 – Tuesday 10 November 2026 at 7.30pm & 2pm (Tuesday).

Gladstone Theatre, Port Sunlight

Wednesday 11 - Thursday 12 November 2026 at 7.30pm

The Atkinson, Southport

Thursday 19 November 2026 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

The Brindley, Runcorn

Wednesday 25 November 2026 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

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