DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY to Extend Run at The Other Palace Studio

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The new panto parody on ice Deep-Heat Rivalry, written by celebrated comedy duo Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, will now be running until 11 October at The Other Palace Studio.

Loosely inspired by a certain hit TV series (and we mean very loosely), this camp, chaotic, and deliciously inappropriate new comedy smashes together locker room drama, forbidden romance, parody songs, and absolutely no knowledge of sport whatsoever. Add in full frontal nudity (yes, really), shameless innuendo, with a score that ranges from power ballad to party pop, and you've got a show that's less about hockey—and more about hooking up.

Deep-Heat Rivalry follows sworn enemies Shane Hollandaise and Ilya Stroganoff—two outrageously talented, aggressively handsome hockey stars whose on-ice clashes are the stuff of legend. But behind The Bruises, body checks, and barely concealed tension lies a secret neither of them is prepared for: they are madly, inconveniently, and spectacularly in love.

Deep-Heat Rivalry comes from acclaimed writers and performers, the Olivier nominated Trevor Ashley and Phil Scott, with the former also set to direct. They are renowned for their irreverent, high-camp theatrical style and a string of hit productions that celebrate bold comedy, musical parody, and larger-than-life entertainment, “Ashley and Scott aim low for their laughs, seldom straying above the waist,” (Sydney Morning Herold).

Casting is to be announced.

Expect passion. Expect power plays. Expect absolutely no subtlety. It's not just a rivalry… it's a full-contact comedy. In the high-stakes, high-speed world of professional ice hockey, rivalries run deep… but this one runs hotter.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Trevor Ashley

Trevor Ashley is an Olivier Award-nominated actor, director, writer and internationally acclaimed cabaret artist whose work has become synonymous with bold theatrical comedy, drag satire and large-scale musical entertainment.

Alongside his celebrated performing career, Trevor has written and directed some of Australia's most successful original cabaret and theatrical productions, including the cult hit pantos Moulin Scrooge!, Fat Swan and The White Mermaid (or the Little Lotus). His writing blends razor-sharp comedy, parody and spectacle with a distinctly queer theatrical voice that has earned him a devoted international following.

In cabaret, he created and toured the hit shows Liza (on an E), Liza's Back! (is broken), Diva Degustation and the award-winning I'm Every Woman, which won the Sydney Theatre Award. His productions have played everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to New York's Sony Hall and London's West End.

As a performer, Trevor is currently starring in the Olivier Award-nominated production of Mel Brooks' The Producers at London's Garrick Theatre, with critics hailing his performance as Roger De Bris as “sublime” (Evening Standard) and “scene-stealing” (Gay Times).

PHIL SCOTT

Phillip Scott is one of Australia's most celebrated cabaret performers, writers and composers, with a career spanning more than four decades across theatre, television and live performance. Best known as co-creator and star of the hugely successful Wharf Revue for the Sydney Theatre Company, Phil has become a beloved figure in Australian entertainment for his razor-sharp wit, virtuosic piano playing and brilliantly irreverent satire.

A prolific creator, his writing credits include Newley Discovered, Fat Swan, Little Orphan Trashley and Reviewing the Situation, while his collaborations with Trevor Ashley have become modern cabaret favourites. He has also worked extensively in television, contributing to iconic Australian programs including The Gillies Report, The Big Gig and Good News Week.

Equally acclaimed as a performer, composer and musical director, Phil remains one of the defining voices of Australian cabaret.

More on The Other Palace Studio Recent Articles DEEP-HEAT RIVALRY to Extend Run at The Other Palace Studio 6/15/2026

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