ROPE DROP: THE UNOFFICIAL DISNEY PARKS COMEDY to Play The Other Palace

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This September, audiences can step into a world where dreams come true with Rope Drop: The Unofficial Disney Parks Comedy, a joyful new comedy celebrating the inner child in us all through sketches, live music and special guests. This love letter to Disney theme parks, friendship and fandom will play at The Other Palace this September, with a live band and special guests appearing at different performances. Following Jordan and Ayesha through their 'perfect day' at the Disney Parks, from rope drop to fireworks, the show promises an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia and heart. Performances will run Saturday 5th – Sunday 6th September 2026.

Writers and performers Jordan Li-Smith and Ayesha Patel comment, Rope Drop is our love letter to the Disney Parks, friendship, and the part of ourselves that still believes in magic. We're so excited to be bringing this newly expanded version of the show to The Other Palace Studio after an unforgettable night at The Crazy Coqs earlier this year. And yes, we fully encourage audience members to bring their Disney ears and Disneybound outfits!

Each performance will also feature two special guests, bringing their own unique musical talents and love of Disney to the stage. On Saturday 5th September at 8pm, Lewis Brown Bear (Love Quirks, The Other Palace; Pretty Woman, UK Tour) and Charlotte Yorke (Disney's YouTube Channel Taking the Mickey) are set to appear; Joaquin Pedro Valdes (RENT, Duke of York's Theatre; The Frogs, Southwark Playhouse) and Melissa Cavanagh (The Voice, BBC; Sugarbye, Tobacco Factory Theatre) will be joining the line-up on Sunday 6th September at 1:30pm; finally, on Sunday 6th September at 6:30pm Henry Calvert (Gold Statue Energy, Sky TV; Phoenix Theatre's Gala Fundraiser, The Phoenix Theatre) and Esme Bowdler (Heathers, UK Tour; Mamma Mia I Have a Dream, ITV) will take to the stage. The happiest comedy on Earth promises to be a nostalgic and heartfelt celebration of community, fandom and enduring friendship.

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